Delhi University extends ongoing even semester classes till May 15

DU changes academic calendar (Representational image) DU changes academic calendar (Representational image)

The University of Delhi (DU) has decided to extend the ongoing even semester till May 15. The semester was scheduled to end on April 28. This is in line with the recommendations of the UGC report on examination and academic calendar headed by RC Kuhad. The report had suggested changes in the academic calendar including continuation of classes through e-learning mode for even semesters till May 15.

Other suggestions include summer vacations from June 1 to 20 and conducting final year or semester exams from July 1 to 15 and exams for the intermediate years or semesters from July 16 to 31. As per the previous academic calendar shared by the varsity, the breaks were to be announced from March 16, and exams were to begin from May 11. This schedule has been revised by the varsity now and classes will continue till May 15, as announced in the latest circular.

DU is yet to release an official date sheet for the May-June semester exams. The university had allowed students to fill examination forms online. Over 1.5 lakh students have registered for these exams, as of April 27 and the application process will remain open till May 15.

While the UGC committee suggested beginning new sessions based on fresh admissions from September. The university is yet to make an announcement in this regard. As of now, the varsity is closed and the admission and registration process or application forms for both entrance as well as merit-based admissions are yet to be released.

The varsity is closed till May 3 due to the nationwide lockdown. “The Committee is of the opinion that even if the normalcy returns by the first week of May 2020, it is in the interest of students/ institutions that the norms of social distancing in the educational institutions are maintained for quite some time,” the report states.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd