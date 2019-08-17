DU executive council to discuss semester system for SOL, NCWEB

The Delhi University has called an emergency meeting of its executive council on Saturday to discuss the decision to have semester system in the varsity’s School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women Education Board (NCWEB).

Advertising

It was decided at an earlier meeting of the EC that the SOL and the NCWEB will have choice-based system from academic session 2019-20. This would mean that the SOL and the NCWEB will come at par with regular colleges of the varsity. The move will be applicable to nearly 5 lakh students enrolled in SOL.

In video| DU admissions: Course or college what should be the right pick?

According to the agenda shared by the varsity with the EC members on Friday, conducting examinations in the semester system at the SOL and the NCWEB will be discussed at the meeting.

Advertising

Read| Delhi University introduces free course on happiness, toppers to be trained in Europe

The NCWEB is a non-formal system of obtaining a degree from the Delhi University with lectures held only on weekends. Only women students residing in the National Capital Territory of Delhi can enrol themselves with the NCWEB.

Meanwhile, the 7th cut-off for admissions at regular colleges has also been released by the varsity. Under the DU 7th cut-off, several seats are available in top colleges. The sixth cut-off list was also released for admissions to NCWEB. A schedule regarding the vacant seats and date of 8th cut-off for UG courses at DU is also expected to released soon.

A total of 2,58,388 applications were received for 64,000 undergraduate seats at the varsity. Of the total, 9091 applications were reserved under the EWS quota while 7100 ST, 34262 SC and 55457 OBC applications were received by DU.