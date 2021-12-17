DU Executive Council meeting today, VC likely to announce his new team

Senior Delhi University officials, including pro-vice-chancellor P C Joshi, tendered their resignations on Thursday, ahead of a meeting of the Executive Council on Friday when the vice-chancellor is expected to announce his new team.

According to officials privy to the development, Joshi, Director of South Campus Suman Kundu, Proctor Neeta Sehgal and Dean of Students Welfare Rajeev Gupta submitted their resignations.

“These posts are co-terminus, they last till the tenure of the vice-chancellor who made those appointments. With Professor Yogesh Singh joining as the vice-chancellor on October 8, they were supposed to resign but were asked to continue till the new appointments were made,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

Joshi had served as the vice-chancellor before Singh’s appointment.

The Executive Council meeting is scheduled for Friday and Singh is likely to announce his new team. Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani had also tendered his resignation but he has been asked to continue on his post.