DU Executive Council decides to reserve 2 seats for orphans in all UG, PG programmes

Officials of University of Delhi have said that two seats under the supernumerary quota will be reserved for orphans in all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes from the next academic year. Those students, who will be admitted the aforementioned quota will be exempted from any kind of fee payment.

The proposal in this regard was passed during the varsity’s Executive council meeting on Friday.

“The Executive Council today passed the proposal regarding offering admission to orphans in every undergraduate and postgraduate programme offered at the university from the next academic year,” an official said.

“Such students, when admitted, will be exempted from payment of any kind of fees whatsoever which will include exemption from payment of their hostel fees, examination fees and other such mandatory fees as well,” the agenda in the matter, accessed by PTI, read.

The expenses for admission and continuance of study of such students shall be met from the University Welfare Fund or College Students’ Welfare Fund, as the case may be, it said.

Meanwhile, members also raised the issue of the absorption of ad hoc teachers and demanded that the displacement of teachers be prevented.

“We raised the matter of displacement of teachers which was discussed in detail. We demanded that the ad hoc teachers be accommodated,” Council member Seema Das said.