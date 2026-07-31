DU Executive Council approves Semester Away Programme, direct PhD entry amid dissent

The Delhi University Executive Council on Thursday approved a Semester Away Programme (SAP) for undergraduate students in collaboration with foreign higher education institutions and allowed direct admission to PhD programmes for students completing four-year undergraduate degrees, despite objections from elected council members.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by DU Vice Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh.

The Executive Council approved amendments to the PhD ordinance allowing students who complete a four-year UG programme to directly pursue doctoral studies. Under the amended provisions, candidates with a minimum 7.5 CGPA and at least one publication listed in Scopus will be eligible for direct admission to PhD programmes.

Elected EC members Mithuraaj Dhusiya and Aman Kumar of the Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC), however, submitted a dissent note questioning the academic preparedness of such students and the absence of an entrance examination or interview before the Departmental Research Committee.

The members argued that doctoral research requires specialised knowledge and that identifying a viable research topic generally requires advanced study in a discipline.

They also cited concerns raised by teachers over the “unrealistic nature” of expected research outcomes in the fourth year of undergraduate study and possible gaps in students’ fundamental understanding of their subjects.

Allowing such students to directly enter PhD programmes could create a “misleading illusion of academic competence” and dilute the value of postgraduate programmes, the dissent note said.

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The members also questioned the absence of provisions on changing supervisors during the PhD programme, including who would appoint an alternative supervisor and ensure timely completion of the doctorate.

The EC also approved the Semester Away Programme, proposed under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022, under which undergraduate students can spend a semester at foreign higher education institutions.

The proposal had earlier been considered by the university and discussed by the Academic Council.

The elected members raised concerns over the programme, arguing that it could undermine the value of DU’s own degree programmes and lead to the “devaluing” of coursework and courses offered by the university.

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According to their dissent note, differences between the version of the SAP proposal approved earlier by the EC and the latest version were “not clearly marked”, while the rationale for the changes was not explained.

The members also flagged the financial burden on students, pointing out that participants would have to pay the fees applicable at the host foreign institution in addition to their regular DU fees.

“In the name of ‘choice’ through ‘Semester Away Programme’, students are being lured into buying credits from foreign campuses,” the dissent note said.

They argued that the programme could be accessible mainly to students who can afford additional tuition, travel and living expenses, potentially contributing to the “further privatisation” of higher education.

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The proposal, however, allows students to apply for external or institutional scholarships and mobility grants before leaving for the host institution. Financial assistance from DU or its colleges may also be provided on a need-cum-merit basis, subject to availability of funds.

The EC also approved DU’s annual accounts for 2025-26, along with the accounts of its halls and hostels, Provident Fund and National Pension System.

It approved recommendations on pay protection for teachers who had previously served in ad hoc or temporary positions and were later appointed on a regular basis through due process.

Under the approved provisions, eligible teachers appointed through open recruitment and properly constituted selection committees at DU or similarly funded institutions before their permanent appointment will be considered for pay protection. The provisions will apply to appointments made on or after April 1, 2022.

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The council also approved the launch of one-year postgraduate programmes at DU’s School of Open Learning in five subjects — MA Hindi, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Sanskrit and MCom.

In another decision, the EC approved a group insurance scheme offering coverage of Rs 20 lakh to provide social security to dependents of DU employees, including contractual staff. Participation will be voluntary, with subscribers required to pay a monthly premium of Rs 500 plus GST.

At the meeting, EC members also congratulated Singh on his reappointment as Vice Chancellor for a second term.

Singh said DU aims to enter the top 200 universities globally within the next five years. He cited the university’s rise in the QS World University Rankings, from the 521-530 band in 2022 to 322 in the 2027 rankings.