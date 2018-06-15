DU evaluation boycott: Give names of teachers who don’t turn up, colleges told

Principals have been asked to submit the report by Friday, along with the name of the department and position of the teacher. (File Photo) Principals have been asked to submit the report by Friday, along with the name of the department and position of the teacher. (File Photo)

After the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) extended the evaluation boycott, teachers have stopped going to evaluation centres. The colleges have been asked to prepare an action taken report on the ad-hoc and guest faculty who have not been going to the evaluation centres.

Principals have been asked to submit the report by Friday, along with the name of the department and position of the teacher. In a letter to the colleges, Dean Examination, Vinay Gupta, said, “You are requested to send all ad-hoc and guest faculty members of your college to their respective central evaluation centre to evaluate answer scripts as most of them have not reported yet.” Following the letter, DUTA has written to the staff association of all colleges and asked them to extend support to the faculty members. “They are being targeted by the university administration. The rejoining of ad- hoc teachers is our serious concern. Any dilution of the general body decision will be detrimental,” the letter read.

The staff association of 27 colleges had written to DUTA demanding the withdrawal of the boycott, which has been in place since May 9. The evaluation boycott was called against the UGC roster notification, autonomous status, and displacement of ad-hoc teachers etc.

DUTA has also written to V-C Yogesh Tyagi, appealing for a resolution and raising an objection to the letter from the Dean of Examination.“There are no visible steps taken by your office to resolve issues related to the counting of past services for promotions and absorption/regularisation of all ad-hoc and temporary teachers. We urge you once again to appoint a DUTA delegation. The university should refrain from using pressure tactics,” read the letter.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App