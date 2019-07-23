DU entrance test result revised, admission list for B.El.Ed, JAT to release on July 25

DU entrance test admission list 2019: The University of Delhi (DU) had announced to release the first admission list for admission to undergraduate courses based on entrance test on July 21. List for admission to seven courses was to be released, however, the admission process for only B.Tech, journalism and BA (H) humanities and social sciences was declared.

In the late-night of July 22 (Monday) – the last date of closing of the online admission procedure (baring fee payment) for the first list, the DU has declared the revised result for DU JAT, BMS, B.El.Ed and other courses. Talking to indianexpress.com, Sukanta Dutta, an officer on special duty, admissions, said, “The result for DU JAT based courses has been revised. The new list has been declared on the website (du.ac.in). The seat allotment for the same will be conducted in line with the second allotment list.”

Now, the first allotment list for these courses is expected to release on July 25 (Thursday). The current list is based on the percentile score based on the marks secured in the DU entrance test (DUET). The rank list will consist of DUET marks as well as the best of four score (marks secured in class 12 board exams).

Candidates will get a chance to fill in their choice of college or re-arrange the list of colleges based on preference by logging into their accounts. Based on rank, colleges will be allotted. Those who wish to take admission in the given college will have to undergo document verification and fee payment process. In case seats are not accepted by a candidate, it will be moved to the next in line in the second allotment list.

A total of three allotment lists will be released for each course, the number can be increased if any seats are left vacant. Since the first list for the JAT-based courses will be released along with the second list of other courses such as journalism, the revised schedule will soon be uploaded on the official website. The OSD informed that it will take 2-3 days’ for the Delhi University to process the rank list and declare the allotment lists along with their schedule.

Over 39,000 students were awaiting admission lists or counselling. Of which 10,956 students registered for B.El.Ed, and 28,841 candidates registered for BMS, BBA, BA business economics course. Meanwhile, the postgraduate counselling will begin from tomorrow – July 24.