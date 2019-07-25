DU entrance test admissions 2019: Link to add college preference open, allotment list tomorrow

The University of Delhi (DU) has open the link to change or add preference order of college the students wish to take admission. This is the first step of the counselling process to be conducted for admission to the varsity on the basis of DU Entrance Test (DUET). Candidates can check the link in their personal log-in at the official website, du.ac.in.

The log-in is open for candidates seeking admission to BElEd, BMS, BBA, and BA (H) business economics. The rank list for the DUJAT related courses was released on the late evening of July 24. The rank list will consist of DUET marks as well as the best of four subjects in class 12 board exams.

A total of three lists have been scheduled. The first allotment list will be declared tomorrow – July 26 followed by second on July 31 and third on August 5. This is as per the new schedule. Earlier, the allotment list was to be declared on July 21 when the result of only three out of seven subjects was announced pertaining to a technical glitch.

Candidates will get a chance to fill in their choice of college or re-arrange the list of colleges based on preference by logging into their accounts. Based on rank, colleges will be allotted. Those who wish to take admission in the given college will have to undergo document verification and fee payment process. In case seats are not accepted by a candidate, it will be moved to the next in line in the second allotment list.

Over 39,000 students have applied for admission to these courses; of which 10,956 students registered for B.El.Ed, and 28,841 candidates registered for BMS, BBA, BA business economics course.