DU entrance exams to begin from June 30

Entrance examinations for Delhi University’s (DU) postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D programmes and nine undergraduate courses will begin on June 30, officials said Thursday.

The examinations, conducted for the first time through the National Testing Agency (NTA), will be held between June 30 and July 6. The dates for the respective courses will be declared Friday.

Admissions to courses will be done on the basis of the results of these examinations and Class XII board examinations.

There are 11 undergraduate courses for which admission is conducted through entrance examinations. DU is also introducing a new initiative for its female applicants in the form of an Open Day Session dedicated to them. The second session of the Open Day will be held on June 8.