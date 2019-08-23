DU English syllabus not up yet, HoD cites ‘confusion’

Delhi University’s English department is yet to upload the syllabus of its undergraduate first semester course on the department website, after it was cleared by the university’s Oversight Committee. The move has come under criticism from an Academic Council (AC) member. The Head of Department (HoD), however, said the delay was caused by “confusion” as fresh suggestions were still coming in.

Criticising the move, AC member Rasal Singh from the National Democratic Teachers’ Front said despite the syllabi being cleared on August 12 and sent to departments concerned on August 14, the English department was yet to upload it. He said the remaining syllabi of five semesters had also has not been uploaded for feedback from stakeholders.

“Students and teachers are worried and asking for the syllabi but the ‘helpless head’, under pressure from selective few, is intentionally delaying this to create unrest in the university. The university must ensure the syllabi is immediately uploaded as per its instructions so that students do not suffer for no fault of theirs,” Singh alleged.

HoD Raj Kumar, however, said he had received the letter from Deputy Registrar (Academic) regarding uploading the syllabus only on August 19, and that further instructions were still in coming in. “They have asked for inclusions and deletions, so we are having meeting after meeting to decide whether to honour the Oversight Committee’s recommendations. We received another letter today as well, that we have to include two-three authors,” he said.

Deputy Registrar (Academic) Rohan Rai did not respond to calls and texts seeking a comment.

Academic Council member Saikat Ghosh from the English department said, “The delay is harming us and our students. Rasal Singh’s conspiracy theory only exists in his imagination…, he is now pretending to sympathise with the plight of English teachers and students. We have nothing to do with the delay…”

Oversight Committee Head M K Pandit, however, said nothing new was added, and that the new letter was just an “extension” of the earlier recommendation. The syllabus change was met with controversy, with the NDTF objecting to the inclusion of certain texts. The Undergraduate Curriculum Revision Committee had then sent suggestions to the English department and asked it to consider the changes.