Delhi University UG Admissions 2026: Phase 2 begins on July 3; allocation list on July 16

Delhi University will commence Phase II of its undergraduate admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Friday, allowing candidates to fill their college and programme preferences ahead of the first seat allocation list on July 16.

According to the admission schedule released by the university, candidates who have completed Phase I registration will be able to participate in Phase II from July 3 until 11.59 pm on July 11.

The first CSAS allocation list will be announced at 5 pm on July 16. Candidates allotted seats must accept them between July 16 and July 18, while colleges will verify and approve applications by July 20. The last date for payment of admission fees under the first round is July 21.

DU dean of admissions Haneet Gandhi clarified that during this period, students will be able to fill in their college and programme preferences.

A correction window will remain open from 10 am on July 10 to 11.59 pm on July 11, during which candidates can make changes in their registration details, if required. The university will declare simulated ranks at 5 pm on July 12, following which candidates can modify their programme and college preferences until 4.59 pm on July 13.

The second allocation list will be released at noon on July 25. Candidates can accept their allotted seats until July 26, while colleges will complete verification by July 27. The fee payment deadline for the second round is July 28. The university said it is offering admissions to 73 bachelor’s programmes and 150 BA programme combinations for the 2026-27 academic session.

Under Phase II, candidates will be required to map the subjects studied in Class XII with the corresponding CUET (UG)-2026 test papers. The university said appearing in CUET (UG)-2026 in subjects similar or closely related to those studied in Class XII is mandatory for admission.

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“For admission to University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET(UG)-2026 in those subjects in which s(he) has passed class XII,” the DU notification mentioned.

Candidates will also be required to submit their programme and college preferences in order of priority. They may choose as many programme-college combinations as they are eligible for and can revise their preferences during the preference-filling correction window before the deadline.

“Upon reaching the deadline of Phase II, the saved preferences will automatically get locked and will be used for allocations,” the notice said.

The university said candidates who submit admission fees within the stipulated period of a round will have the option to “upgrade” or “freeze” their allotted seat. Those opting for an upgrade will be allowed to reorder their higher preferences until the prescribed deadline for that admission round.

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“The last saved preferences will get auto-locked at 11.59 pm Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Similarly, for Round 2, the reorder option will close at 11.59 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2026,” it mentioned.

Delhi University has advised candidates to regularly check the admission portal for updates regarding admission status, schedules and announcements.

This comes after a DU notification informed that the new academic session 2026-27 is set to begin on July 28.