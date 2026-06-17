Delhi University PG Admissions 2026: DU allocates 11,548 seats across 74 courses in round 1

Delhi University (DU) has offered 11,548 seat allocations in the first round of admissions to its two-year postgraduate programmes, with admissions opened across 74 courses under various reservation categories.

The allocations under Round 1 were made live on Monday and cover admissions under the Unreserved, Scheduled Caste and Tribes, Other Backwards Classes-Non Creamy Layer, Economically Weaker Section, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Kashmiri Migrant (KM), Single Girl Child (SGC) and Orphan categories.

Candidates allotted seats can accept their allocations till June 17, while the last date for fee payment is June 19, a statement said.

The university said allocations for performance-based programmes, including MA Music, Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), and admissions under the CW and Sports categories, will be carried out along with the third round of admissions.