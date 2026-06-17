Delhi University PG Admissions 2026: DU allocates 11,548 seats across 74 courses in round 1

Delhi University (DU) has offered 11,548 seat allocations in the first round of admissions to its two-year postgraduate programmes, with admissions opened across 74 courses under various reservation categories.
The allocations under Round 1 were made live on Monday and cover admissions under the Unreserved, Scheduled Caste and Tribes, Other Backwards Classes-Non Creamy Layer, Economically Weaker Section, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Kashmiri Migrant (KM), Single Girl Child (SGC) and Orphan categories.
Candidates allotted seats can accept their allocations till June 17, while the last date for fee payment is June 19, a statement said.
The university said allocations for performance-based programmes, including MA Music, Master of Physical Education (M.P.Ed), Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), Master of Fine Arts (MFA), and admissions under the CW and Sports categories, will be carried out along with the third round of admissions.
Applicants to these programmes have been advised to check the websites of the respective departments for audition and performance schedules, it stated.
Admission to the two-year PG programmes is being conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) based on candidates’ CUET-PG scores, according to the statement.
The admission process for the two-year PG programmes began on May 16 and remained open till June 7. University officials had earlier said candidates would be able to apply only for subjects in which they appeared in the CUET-PG examination and were advised to fill the maximum possible preferences.
Meanwhile, DU is also set to launch admissions for its newly introduced one-year PG programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework. The one-year programmes will be open only to DU students who have completed a four-year bachelor’s degree and meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.
DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi had earlier said a separate portal would be launched for the one-year PG admissions, marking the first year of implementation of the programme in the university.