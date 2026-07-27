DU college develops navigation system to help persons with disabilities move independently

Students from Delhi University’s Maitreyi College have launched SUGAM — Smart, Universal, Guided, Accessible Mobility — an indoor navigation system designed to help persons with visual, hearing and mobility impairments navigate buildings independently. The college described it as India’s first student-led inclusive indoor navigation system.

Developed by students under faculty guidance, SUGAM uses voice guidance, visual and haptic alerts, multilingual support and digital tools to improve accessibility within indoor spaces.

The system offers voice-enabled navigation for persons with visual impairments, step-by-step guidance for users with mobility challenges, and visual and vibration-based alerts for those with hearing impairments. It also includes multilingual support, an integrated digital pass system for campus access and events, and an audio signage feature that allows users without smartphones or digital literacy to navigate buildings.