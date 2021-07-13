DU declares semester results for 14 programmes

Students can check their results at the official website of the varsity - du.ac.in. (Express File Photo by Amit Mehra)

The University of Delhi has declared the result of open-book exams for as many as 14 undergraduate and postgraduate courses conducted in May and June 2021. Students can check their results at the official website of the varsity – du.ac.in.

To access the result, students need to enter their college name, roll number, date of birth. The result will be available in the form of a scorecard. The results have been declared for the following courses — BSc (Hons) Biochemistry, BSc (Hons) food technology, (Hons) instrumentation, BSc (Hons) polymer science BSc (Hons) statistics, BSc industrial chemistry semester 1, BA (Hons) journalism, BA (Voc) human resource management.

The result has also been released for several vocational courses including BA (Voc) management and marketing of insurance, BA (Voc) marketing management and retail business, BA (Voc) materials management, BA (Voc) office management & secretarial practice, BA (Voc) small and medium enterprises, BA (Voc) tourism management.

Meanwhile, DU is likely to begin registrations for admission to entrance test-based and postgraduate courses in the third week of July. However, with class 12 board exams cancelled, the varsity is still looking forward to the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET) for undergraduate admissions.