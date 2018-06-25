DU cut-offs see marginal dip in second list

The most significant dip among the top colleges was seen at IP College, which has dropped its cut-off percentage for several subjects by 2 per cent The most significant dip among the top colleges was seen at IP College, which has dropped its cut-off percentage for several subjects by 2 per cent

Cut-offs continue to remain high in the second list released by Delhi University on Sunday, with just a marginal dip of 0.25-1 per cent across all courses. While admissions to most courses are open in several colleges, Hindu College — which had seen the most number of admissions in the first list — and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) have closed admission for most courses. However, other top colleges, including Hansraj College, Ramjas College and Indraprastha College for Women still have seats vacant in most of their courses. In terms of course, History and Political Science among the arts, and Maths and Physics among the sciences seem to have the most number of takers.

READ | DU admissions 2018: From Kerala, Andhra, Telangana, a spike in applications

The most significant dip among the top colleges was seen at IP College, which has dropped its cut-off percentage for several subjects by 2 per cent. The cut-off for History, Sanskrit and BA Programme stands at 94 per cent, 63 per cent and 94.5 per cent — all a dip of two percent from the last list. For Sociology, the dip is as high as three percent from 95.5% in the first list to 92.5 per cent now.

Hindu has closed admissions to nine major courses, including BA Programme, Political Science, History, Chemistry, Maths and Physics among others. It has also closed admissions to all its science courses except Botany which has a cut-off of 95 per cent — a dip of 0.66 per cent from the first list.

Follow LIVE UPDATES | DU Second Cut-off 2018

Courses like Economics, English, and BCom (Hons) continue to remain open. To avoid over-admission, however, the college — like others — has exercised caution and only marginally reduced the cut-off. The cut-off for English at Hindu has dropped by 0.5 per cent from 98 per cent to 97.5 per cent, while for Economics and BCom (Hons) the dip is of 0.25 per cent from 98 per cent to 97.75 per cent, and 97.5 per cent to 97.25 per cent respectively.

Similarly, LSR has closed admissions to six of its 12 arts and commerce courses, including Economics, History, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology and BCom (Hons). However, those interested in joining the college can still seek admission in English, Journalism, Philosophy and BA Programme. For Philosophy, the college has reduced its cut-off by 1.5 per cent to 92.5 per cent, whereas for BA programme the cut off now stands at 97.75 per cent — one per cent less than the last list.

Out of its two science courses, Statistics has been closed for admission. However, Mathematics remains open at 96.5 per cent, down by 0.25 per cent from the first list. In other colleges, too, courses like English, Economics and BCom (Hons) are still up for grabs. Gargi College has closed admissions to BA Programme, Geography and History, but English, Economics and BCom (Hons) remain open.

To take admission in English, one needs a score of 94.5 per cent — half a per cent lower than last year. For Economics, the cut-off has been reduced by one per cent from 97 per cent to 96 per cent. At Hansraj, the cut-off for BA Programme now stands at 95%, down by 1.25 per cent from the last list. For those interested in studying at Kirori Mal College, most subjects remain open. The cut-off for BA Programme has been reduced by 1.25 per cent from 96 per cent to 94.75 per cent. Similarly, the cut-off for English has been reduced from 97 per cent to 96 per cent.

Those who meet the cut-off under the second list can take admission between June 25 and June 27. The third cut-off list will be declared on June 30.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App