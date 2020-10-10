DU cut-offs see major jump from last year, BA (H) Economics, Political science among highest

DU cutoff lists at du.ac.in (Representational image)

Delhi University colleges have begun releasing their individual cut-off lists. The first few lists, which came from off-campus colleges of the university show a one or two per cent increase in cut-offs for most cases.

The cut-off percentages at Aryabhatta College — one of the university’s lesser-known colleges — are soaring. The highest cut-offs there are for the BA (Honours) Economics programme with 98 per cent, up from last year’s 96 per cent. There has also been an increase by two points from 95 per cent to 97 per cent in BA (Honours) Psychology. Last year, the most popular programme during admissions across most colleges had been BA (Honours) Political Science with the maximum number of seats filled up after the first cut-off list itself. In Aryabhatta College, the cut-off for this programme has leapt to 95 per cent from last year’s 91 per cent.

The cut-off for Political Science has catapulted to 95 per cent in Ramanujan College as well, where it had been 89 per cent last year. The highest cut-offs in that college are for BA (Honours) Economics and BSc (Honours) Statistics both of which are at 97 per cent, up from 95 per cent last year.

The political science cut-off has also increased by 3 points in Sri Aurobindo College from 89 per cent last year to 91 per cent. The highest cut-off in the college last year was 94 per cent for BCom (Honours), followed by 92 per cent for BCom and English both. This year, however, only the English cut-off has remained the same. The cut-off for both B Com (Hons) and B Com has gone up by one percentage point to 95 per cent and 93 per cent respectively.

Cut-offs have also increased in the university’s evening colleges. At PGDAV College (Evening) the cut-offs have increased significantly. Last year, the college’s highest cut off was for BCom (Hons) at 93 per cent, followed by Maths at 92 per cent and BCom at 91 per cent. This year, the cut-off for all three subjects have gone by two percentage points to 95 per cent, 94 per cent and 93 per cent respectively.

Commerce cut-offs have seen a jump even in Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), where the cut-off for B Com (Hons) and B Com has gone up from 93 per cent and 91 per cent respectively last year to 94 per cent and 93 per cent respectively. Cut-off for Economics (94 per cent) and English (93 per cent) have also seen a rise of one percentage point from last year. The only subject in which the cut-off has fallen from 93 per cent last year to 92 per cent this year is Applied Psychology.

Among the released lists, only College of Vocational Studies has not seen much change in percentages The highest cut-off of 96 per cenr for BCom (Honours), BA (Honours) Economics and BA (Honours) English is the same as last year.

In Satyawati College, the highest cut-off (96 per cent) is also for B Com (Hons) – up to one percentage point from last year. However, the biggest jump is in the History cut off which has gone up from 89 per cent last year to 92 per cent this year.

The cut off for BCom (94 per cent) has increased by 1 per cent and for Maths (95.5 per cent) had increased by 0.5 per cent. However, the cut-off for Economics (95 per cent), English (94.5 per cent) and Political Science (93 per cent) is the same as last year.

Kirori Mal College – the only prominent DU College – which had released cut-offs till Saturday afternoon, had the highest cut off for Political Science at 99 per cent – up 3 pr cent from last year. The cut-off for history which was at 95% last year has gone up to 97.25 per cent this year.

Cut-offs for B Com (Hons) and Economics are 98.75 per cent and 98.5 per cent – an increase of 0.25 per cent compared to last year.

Among the science subjects, the highest cut-off this year is 98.25 per cent for Statistics, up from 97% last year. Physics which had a cut-off of 96.66 per cent last year, has now gone up to 97.66 per cent.

