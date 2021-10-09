DU Second Cut-Off 2021 Live Updates: Admissions to top courses closed in JMC second cut-off

A total of 5 cut off lists would be released by the varsity on the official website du.ac.in. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

DU second cut off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions today. The cut-off will be released by individual colleges for various courses on the vacant seats. The consolidated list will be available at the university’s website- du.ac.in

With University witnessing a large number of admissions of students from the state boards, the university has issued guidelines on the inclusion of subjects from other state boards equivalent to ones taught under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the calculation of cut-off marks.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses this year. In the first cut off list released by the varsity on October 1, as many as 10 programmes cut-off reached a 100 per cent in seven DU colleges.

A total of 5 cut off lists would be released by the varsity on the official website du.ac.in. Special cut-off lists would also be released on October 25, after the first three cut off lists. Besides, the fourth and fifth cut-offs will be released only if there are vacant seats. The entire admission process is likely to complete by November 16, 2021.