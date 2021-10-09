DU Second Cut-Off 2021 Live Updates: Admissions to top courses closed in JMC second cut-off

DU second cut off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second cut-off list for undergraduate (UG) admissions today. The cut-off will be released by individual colleges for various courses on the vacant seats. The consolidated list will be available at the university’s website- du.ac.in
With University witnessing a large number of admissions of students from the state boards, the university has issued guidelines on the inclusion of subjects from other state boards equivalent to ones taught under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the calculation of cut-off marks.
Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses this year. In the first cut off list released by the varsity on October 1, as many as 10 programmes cut-off reached a 100 per cent in seven DU colleges.
A total of 5 cut off lists would be released by the varsity on the official website du.ac.in. Special cut-off lists would also be released on October 25, after the first three cut off lists. Besides, the fourth and fifth cut-offs will be released only if there are vacant seats. The entire admission process is likely to complete by November 16, 2021.
Jesus and Mary College (JMC) had pegged the first cut-off for BA (Hons) Psychology at 100 per cent for those who do not include the subject while calculating their best of four percentage. Despite the high cut-off, the admissions to the courses have been filled and the college has closed the admission to this course in the second off list
Once the cut-off is declared by all DU colleges, the admission process against second cut-off will begin from October 11. Here's a list of documents needed for admissions process.
Class 10 mark sheet
Class 10 Board examination certificate
Class 12 mark sheet
Class 12 provisional certificate/original certificate
Conduct certificate
Category (SC/ST/PWD/CW/KM) certificate
OBC (non-creamy layer) certificate
Migration certificate
Transfer certificate
Two passport size self-attested photographs
DU on Wednesday issued guidelines on the inclusion of subjects from other state boards equivalent to ones taught under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the calculation of cut-off marks. A meeting was held on Tuesday with colleges and a list was shared with them.
In the admission process under the first cut-off list, a little over half of the seats at Delhi University colleges have been filled. Despite the sky high cutoffs for various courses, a total of 36,130 students have successfully completed their admission process.
Jesus and Mary College has released the second cut-off list and admissions have already been closed for most courses. The college has only released the cut-off list for BA (H) Hindi at 68 per cent and two other vocational management courses.