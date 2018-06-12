DU cut-off 2018: Despite being Manipur topper, Selina Keisham could not make it to St. Stephen’s list

DU cut-off 2018: Though Manipur topper Selina Keisham topped this year’s board examination with 482 marks (96.4%),she did not get a place at St.Stephen’s first list, as the cut-off for the History (Hons) stood at 98% for the Science stream DU cut-off 2018: Though Manipur topper Selina Keisham topped this year’s board examination with 482 marks (96.4%),she did not get a place at St.Stephen’s first list, as the cut-off for the History (Hons) stood at 98% for the Science stream

DU cut-off 2018: Despite being the topper from the Science stream in Manipur, Selina Keisham did not get a place at St.Stephen’s first cut-off list. The topper, who aspired to be a civil servant, applied for History (Hons) at St.Stephen’s but could not make it to the esteemed College’s first cut-off, as the cut-off for the History (Hons) for the Science stream stood at 98 percent. 17-year-old Selina topped the board examination this year with 482 marks (96.4%) from the Science stream.

The first cut-off for the Delhi University’s St.Stephen’s College released yesterday, and for some subjects the cut-off stood at above 98 percent. The cut-offs for Humanities courses soared high by 0.25 to 1 percent from last year. Meanwhile, there is a slight drop in cut-offs in the Science stream.

The cut-off for the History (Hons) for Science stream is 98 percent, Commerce- 98 percent, Humanities- 96.5 percent. Economics (Hons) has the highest cut-off at 98.75% for commerce students; 98% for Humanities; and 97.5% for science students. The cut-offs also increased by 0.25 to 0.5 percentage across the streams compared to last year.

Excerpts from topper’s interview

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Selina said that she aspires to be a civil servant and want to work for her state and the education system. “If I get a chance to work in the state education department, I will try to eradicate corruption from the education system, and also want to modernise board syllabus at a par with all Centre boards like CBSE, ICSE,” she said. The topper mentioned that the students of all India boards get an advantage in competitive examinations as the syllabus are upgraded and formulated keeping in mind the competitive examinations. However, the state board students are lagging behind, as the board syllabus is not updated accordingly, said the topper.

COHSEM topper believes in self-study

“I did not take help of any coaching centres, mostly I studied own,” said Selina. However, the topper gave credit to her teachers for her success, saying, “The teachers always helped me in clearing doubts, and inspired me to get success.” Like others, Keisham doesn’t want to step in in the field of engineering or medical. She wants to pursue higher education courses from Delhi University colleges and she targets admission in the prestigious colleges — St.Stephens, Miranda, Hindu.

‘Unrest hampers the exam preparation’

“Due to the unrest in the state, the schools get shut down at several times, and the teachers face difficulty in completing syllabus on time which hampered the preparation of lots of students,” said the topper. The teenager wished that the state will get rid of political unrest, and the students can study peacefully.

Selina’s father Keisham Sudhir Singh is a Professor in Liberal College, Imphal and her mother is a housewife. The 17-year-old lived in Imphal West. This year, 67.04 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with 467 students got the distinction. Sagar Acharya from Don Bosco Higher Secondary School topped from Commerce stream with 431 marks, and Ningthoujam Radharani Devi, with 449 marks from Arts Stream.

The first cut-off of Delhi University is scheduled to be released on June 19. This year, the University received over 2.7 lakh registrations for the admission. The registration ended on June 7.

