DU cut-off 2018: Arts stream cut-off for English (Hons), Political Science and other BA courses

DU cut-off 2018: Students need to ensure that under the first list, they have time till June 21 to complete the admission formalities. (Express photo) DU cut-off 2018: Students need to ensure that under the first list, they have time till June 21 to complete the admission formalities. (Express photo)

DU cut-off 2018: Delhi University on June 18 night announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses in the 2018-19 academic year. While some courses have recorded dip in the minimum required marks as compared to last year, however, for the cut-off remains high for most courses. To sort things for you, here is the complete stream-wise list of some of the popular courses:

DU cut-off 2018: Arts stream

For English (Hons): St Stephen’s College demands 97.5 per cent. Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 per cent and Hansraj college 97.25 per cent.

BA (programme): The highest cut-off is 98.75 per cent in Lady Shri Ram College.

BA (Hons) in Journalism: Delhi College of Arts and Commerce has a cut-off of 98.50 per cent while Kamla Nehru College and LSR demand 97.75 per cent.

BA (Hons) in Psychology: LSR College has a cut-off of 98.25 per cent

BA (Hons) in Political Science: Khalsa College at 99 per cent.

BA (Honours) Economics course: Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 per cent, SRCC demands highest 98.50 per cent and Hansraj has set 98 per cent.

For document verification and approval of admission in the DU colleges, the timings for morning college is 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and evening college is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The online payment may be done till noon of the next day of the deadline set for the cut-off in which applicant is taking admission. Students need to ensure that under the first list, they have time till June 21 to complete the admission formalities.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd