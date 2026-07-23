DU CSAS UG 2026 Round 1: 63,756 students freezes their seats, 48,000 opt for an upgrade

The Delhi University (DU) has concluded the first round of its undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (UG) 2026 Round 1. The official data suggest that a total of 63,756 candidates secured admissions. Out of the total candidates who have been admitted under the CSAS UG 2026 Round 1, around 15,265 have opted for the freeze of their allocated college or course, and around 48,153 students have gone ahead with the upgrade option. The upgrade option helps students to hold on to their currently allotted seat and simultaneously appear in the forthcoming rounds for a course or college located higher up in their preference list, while the freeze option allows them to retain their current allotment.

The above-mentioned admission figures mark a slight upswing from the data released on July 21. Delhi University had earlier stated that before the last date for transaction, a total of 61,932 applicants had confirmed their admissions in Round 1 of the counselling process after paying the required admission fees. The CSAS UG 2026 Round 1 allocation list was announced on July 16, 2026.

Under the first allocation list, the university had offered seats to a total of 93,033 students for more than 71,000 undergraduate seats available across 221 programmes in 67 colleges for the upcoming first year batch of 2026-27. This year, a total of 2.08 lakh candidates had completed Phase II of the DU admission process by submitting their course and college choices.

In accordance with the official CSAS UG 2026 schedule, DU will release the Round 2 allocation list on July 25. The new academic session, i.e., 2026-27, for students enrolled in second, third, and fourth year will begin on July 28. Students who have applied for the undergraduate counselling process of Delhi University are strongly advised to regularly check the CSAS UG 2026 portal to keep themselves updated with the latest news.

— with inputs from PTI