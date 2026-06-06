DU CSAS PG admission registration deadline extended to June 9

DU PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (DU), has extended the last date of registration to June 9 for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which provides admission to various postgraduate (PG) courses in DU. Students can apply for the same through the official admissions portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.

The correction window will become active on June 10 at 10 am. Registered students can make changes in their application till June 11 by 5 pm, after which the portal will close. Applicants will not be able to edit their applications after that. This year, the CSAS portal is automatically integrated using Application Programming Interface (API), provided by NTA, through the API Setu.