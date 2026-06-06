DU CSAS PG admission registration deadline extended to June 9

DU PG Admissions 2026: The University of Delhi (DU), has extended the last date of registration to June 9 for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), which provides admission to various postgraduate (PG) courses in DU. Students can apply for the same through the official admissions portal at pgadmission.uod.ac.in.
The correction window will become active on June 10 at 10 am. Registered students can make changes in their application till June 11 by 5 pm, after which the portal will close. Applicants will not be able to edit their applications after that. This year, the CSAS portal is automatically integrated using Application Programming Interface (API), provided by NTA, through the API Setu.
Students who are currently enrolled in a four-year bachelor’s honours degree with entrepreneurship and research are also eligible to apply for CSAS, given that they are in their third or fourth year. Those who have already completed their four-year bachelor’s degree with a major can also register.
Students will be admitted to PG programmes in DU through the scores they have obtained in the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate programmes (CUET PG) 2026. They must have taken this exam in the relevant subjects as per the eligibility criteria to apply for CSAS. Detailed information on each course and eligibility is available in the PG information bulletin.
Candidates will be required to pay a registration fee for each course they select. For Gen, OBC NCL and ESW categories, the fee is Rs 250 per programme. Students belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 100.
As per the university, applications for one-year PG programmes will be opened separately and another portal will be launched. The announcements regarding this will be made later.
Candidates are required to register through the CSAS PG portal, fill in the programme of their choice with college preferences, and participate in the seat allocation process. Once the applications have closed, DU will release the cut-off lists for admission.