DU council members object to changes in criteria

Five members of Delhi University’s Academic Council (AC) and Executive Council (EC) have written to the Vice-Chancellor over “arbitrary” changes in the eligibility criteria for undergraduate courses, which they said lack approval of statutory bodies.

This time, DU has introduced many changes, including in the eligibility criteria, which is creating confusion among students.

This includes making maths compulsory in ‘best of four’ subject calculations for Economics (Hons) or having varied percentage scores in English for different subjects.

The percentage of marks required in qualifying subjects for admission has also been increased in various cases.

In their letter, EC members J L Gupta and Rajesh Jha, and AC members Seema Das, Sudhanshu and Pradeep Kumar said the changes could adversely affect admission of the reserved categories.“These changes are arbitrary, unwarranted and uncalled for, as admissions are finalised on the basis of merit as reflected in the cut-offs of various courses, thus causing chaos among students,” they wrote, and demanded that the earlier criteria be restored. ENS