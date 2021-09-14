DU colleges set to resume practical lab sessions for final year UG, PG students from tomorrow

Google forms for parents’ consent, sanitising labs, inquiring about vaccination status of students — these are some of the measures being taken by Delhi University colleges as they gear up to resume practical lab sessions for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students from Wednesday.

College principals said that they are expecting a lesser number of students on Wednesday since a majority of those who are from outside Delhi won’t be able to make it.

“We have posted the Google form for parents’ consent. We are doing theory classes online and practical classes offline so that combination doesn’t suit those who stay outside Delhi, which is why many might not have said yes for coming to college,” said Dr Anju Srivastava, principal of Hindu College.

She said that they will have quite a manageable number of students.

“For instance, if we have 25 students, we will split them into groups of two, which means we won’t have more than 12-15 students in a big lab, and not more than 8-10 students in a small lab,” she said.

Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges of Delhi University and the principal of Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences, said that students from Delhi are expected to come and even if students from outside Delhi come, they would face the problem of finding accommodation.

“We will see the turnout and then decide on the feasibility of holding physical classes. The libraries have been opened and we will see the library footfall and that would give us a rough idea on how many students are coming to colleges for issuing of books,” he added.

Dr Rajesh Giri, principal of Rajdhani College, said that they have sent Google forms to students for getting their parents’ consent. The form requires them to fill details about their vaccination status, mode of transportation, etc.

“In case they have not received even a single dose of coronavirus vaccine, we will guide them to nearby Shivaji College where the vaccines are being administered. There are sanitising machines inside the college and we have also got gloves and masks for students who might have forgotten them. We are fully geared up and have made a task force for reopening of the college,” he added.

Srivastava said that they would prefer students who have received both the doses but would allow those who have received the first dose. But there won’t be entry for those who have not been inoculated yet, she said.

“That would push them to get vaccinated. There are several staff members who will ensure that all the Covid protocols are being followed. Having Arogya Setu app on the phone is also a mandatory requirement while we have also asked for the latest RT-PCR report of students. In case students find it difficult to get, we will see what needs to be done,” she added.

In an order issued last week regarding the phased reopening, the university said the physical presence of students may be optional and must be for them to decide.

The order also said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the colleges, departments, centres must receive both the doses of Covid vaccine at the earliest.

“It is further advised that all the students entering into the college/department/university receive at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Although both doses of COVID-19 vaccine are essential for hostel students, ensure that the residents have at least one dose of vaccine,” the order read.