scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

DU colleges approve over 7,900 applications under third cut-off list

After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
October 19, 2021 1:18:54 pm
aud admission, ambedkar university admission, ambedkar university ug admission, aud admission 2021, ambedkar university cut-off, ambedkar university cut-off list, ambedkar university 2nd cut-off listThe third cut-off list was released on October 16 for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses. Express photo by Ravi Kanojia/ representational image

More than 7,900 applications were approved by Delhi University college principals on the first day of admissions under the third cut-off list on Monday. The university has so far received over 1.40 lakh applications since the start of the admission process.

Delhi University had released its third cut-off list on Saturday, with the marks required to get admissions to undergraduate courses seeing a decline of 0.25 per cent to 1.5 per cent.

Read |DU Admissions 2021: Admissions under third cut-off list to conclude on October 21

The cut-offs to popular courses, however, remained on the higher side. According to official data, DU college principals had approved 7,992 applications till 6:30 pm on Monday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

At Aryabhatta College, 145 applications were received and out of these, 102 were approved. The college saw maximum admissions to Mathematics (Honours) at 31, followed by Computer Science (Honours) which saw 22 admissions and Hindi (Honours) at 20 admissions.

Also Read |DU admissions for Psychology programme: Limited seats for boys, most colleges offering course are women-only

Rajdhani College in West Delhi saw 231 applications being approved on the first day, taking the total number of admissions to 919. The college had 199 and 489 admissions under the first and second lists till now.

Over 51,000 candidates have already secured admissions under the two lists with colleges also over-admitting students to certain popular courses.

After the third cut-off, a special cut-off will be declared on October 25 for candidates who were eligible but could not or did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for any reason.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement