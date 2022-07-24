DU ‘centenary chance’: For 70-yr-old ex-CBI man, age no bar to finish LLM

Six years ago, Rakesh Kumar Rawat’s advisory assignment at the CBI ended and he stepped into a life of retirement after a career spanning four decades. Now, aged 70, he is excited about writing his dissertation and finally completing his long-abandoned LLM degree.

Rawat is among those former Delhi University students who did not complete their degrees and who have signed up for a ‘Centenary Chance’ by the University in its hundredth year.

Rawat completed his LLB from Lucknow University in 1972 and joined CBI in 1974. He said he had wanted to do an LLM but gave up that effort because of the frequent transfers that his job entailed.

“When I got transferred to Delhi, I sought admission in the 3 years LLM course at DU and was enrolled in 1979. I studied and completed most of my papers but when I had two papers and my dissertation remaining, I was transferred out of Delhi,” he said.

He said the desire to complete his degree remained with him through the year. “I often tried to find out if there was any system of transfer of credits, any possibilities of horizontal transfer but it didn’t work out. Then a month back, some of my well-wishers informed me that this chance is being provided. It had been such a long time, I was in a dilemma over whether I would even be permitted to apply for it,” he said.

A few days back, Rawat settled on the topic of his dissertation: The object, scope and limit of sanction for prosecution under prevention of corruption. “Of course, I will have to study! I feel enthusiastic about being a student again, completing a degree with people in 20s. When something is incomplete in life, there is a big gap and you want that. Age doesn’t matter much,” he said.