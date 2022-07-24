scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

DU ‘centenary chance’: For 70-yr-old ex-CBI man, age no bar to finish LLM

Rakesh Kumar Rawat is among those former Delhi University students who did not complete their degrees and who have signed up for a ‘Centenary Chance’ by the University in its hundredth year.

Written by Sukrita Baruah | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 1:37:18 am
Rakesh Kumar Rawat

Six years ago, Rakesh Kumar Rawat’s advisory assignment at the CBI ended and he stepped into a life of retirement after a career spanning four decades. Now, aged 70, he is excited about writing his dissertation and finally completing his long-abandoned LLM degree.

Rawat is among those former Delhi University students who did not complete their degrees and who have signed up for a ‘Centenary Chance’ by the University in its hundredth year.

Rawat completed his LLB from Lucknow University in 1972 and joined CBI in 1974. He said he had wanted to do an LLM but gave up that effort because of the frequent transfers that his job entailed.

“When I got transferred to Delhi, I sought admission in the 3 years LLM course at DU and was enrolled in 1979. I studied and completed most of my papers but when I had two papers and my dissertation remaining, I was transferred out of Delhi,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

He said the desire to complete his degree remained with him through the year. “I often tried to find out if there was any system of transfer of credits, any possibilities of horizontal transfer but it didn’t work out. Then a month back, some of my well-wishers informed me that this chance is being provided. It had been such a long time, I was in a dilemma over whether I would even be permitted to apply for it,” he said.

A few days back, Rawat settled on the topic of his dissertation: The object, scope and limit of sanction for prosecution under prevention of corruption. “Of course, I will have to study! I feel enthusiastic about being a student again, completing a degree with people in 20s. When something is incomplete in life, there is a big gap and you want that. Age doesn’t matter much,” he said.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement