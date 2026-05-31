DU BTech Admissions 2026-27 Open: Apply at engineering.uod.ac.in using JEE Main scores

DU BTech Admissions 2026-27: The University of Delhi (DU) has launched the registration process for B.Tech admissions for the academic year 2026-27, with the window now live on the official portal at engineering.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2026 are eligible to register, and the last date to complete the process is June 15, 2026.
Admission to BTech programmes at the University of Delhi will be granted purely based on candidates’ performance in JEE (Main) 2026, with seat allocation carried out through the All India Common Rank List (CRL). Students must log in using their JEE application number and password to initiate the registration process.
The registration-cum-allocation fee for the counselling process is non-refundable and differs by category. Candidates belonging to the UR, OBC-NCL, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs 1,500, while applicants from the SC, ST, and PwBD categories must pay Rs 1,200 to complete their registration and participate in the seat allocation process.
Candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration:
Step 1: Visit the official website at engineering.uod.ac.in
Step 2: New applicants should select ‘New Registration’; those already registered must choose ‘Existing Users’
Step 3: Enter your JEE (Main) 2026 application number and password
Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all required documents, and complete the payment
Step 5: Submit the form and download a printout for future reference
DU has issued specific guidelines that candidates must follow while filling out the form. The application process must be initiated using the JEE (Main) 2026 application number. Candidates must ensure that their name and date of birth exactly match the details submitted in their JEE (Main) application.
A valid and active email address is mandatory, as the One-Time Password (OTP) for verification will be sent to the registered email ID. The university also recommends using the latest version of Google Chrome for a smooth application experience.
Candidates should keep scanned copies of the following documents ready before beginning the application: a recent passport-size photograph, signature, relevant educational certificates, and applicable category or experience certificates. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date, as portal traffic is likely to surge close to the June 15 deadline.