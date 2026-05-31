DU BTech Admissions 2026-27 Open: Apply at engineering.uod.ac.in using JEE Main scores

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2026 are eligible to register, and the last date to complete the process is June 15, 2026. (Express Photo/ Representational Image)

DU BTech Admissions 2026-27: The University of Delhi (DU) has launched the registration process for B.Tech admissions for the academic year 2026-27, with the window now live on the official portal at engineering.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2026 are eligible to register, and the last date to complete the process is June 15, 2026.

Admission to BTech programmes at the University of Delhi will be granted purely based on candidates’ performance in JEE (Main) 2026, with seat allocation carried out through the All India Common Rank List (CRL). Students must log in using their JEE application number and password to initiate the registration process.