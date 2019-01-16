DU body writes against contractual teaching posts

Six members of Delhi University’s (DU) Ordinance Amendment Committee on Monday gave their written dissent to the university’s plan to introduce contractual positions in teaching posts. DU’s Academic Council (AC) will be considering the agenda in its meeting scheduled to be held on January 16.

“We reject the inclusion of the term ‘contractual’ on the draft ordinance… We are of the firm opinion that contractual appointment should not be part of the University Ordinance at any cost,” the six members wrote.

Ordinance 13 of the July 2018 UGC Regulations read: “The teachers should be appointed on contract basis only when it is absolutely necessary and when the student-teacher ratio does not satisfy the laid-down norms.In any case, the number of such appointments should not exceed 10% of the total number of faculty positions in a College/University…”

Pankaj Garg, who was among the signatories, said: “The biggest development is that the university is going to bring contractual appointments as part of its ordinances, which was never the case in DU. We feel the university will convert these permanent appointments into contractual positions by using this ordinance.”

Another contentious issue was the re-employment beyond the age of 65 years, the dissenting members said this “should not be the norm of the university, nor should be done as a matter of exception”.

DU Pro V-C and Registrar did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.