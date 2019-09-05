HRD Ministry awards IoE tag to IIT-Madras, Kharagpur, DU, BHU and Hyderabad University

The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has awarded Institute of Eminence (IoE) tag to five institutes, which are Delhi University (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), University of Hyderabad, IIT-Madras and IIT-Kharagpur.

The decision was taken following a recommendation made by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last month on the advice of an Empowered Expert Committee.

“Orders have been issued to five public institutions — IIT-Madras, IIT-Kharagpur, DU, BHU and University of Hyderabad, declaring them as IoEs,” Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

“The Letter of Intent for granting the IoE status have been issued to five private universities including Amrita Vidyapeetham, Tamil Nadu; Jamia Hamdard University; Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha; and Bharti Institute, Mohali,” he added.

The IoE project for internationalisation of Indian campuses and creating world-class universities was announced by the HRD Ministry in September 2017. In July 2018, EEC recommended 11 institutes for the IOE tag, apart from the six announced in 2017. These institutes include National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rank 1 IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, Jadavpur University, Delhi University and Anna University.