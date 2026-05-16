DU begins registrations for PG admissions ߪ applications open till June 7

The University of Delhi (DU) has started registrations for admission to its postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026–27. The university has introduced both one-year and two-year master’s degree programmes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates have been advised to regularly check the admission website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in for updates regarding schedules and admission-related announcements.

According to a press release issued by the university, registrations for the two-year postgraduate programmes began on May 16 and will continue till 11:59 pm on June 7 through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

The university said students currently in the third or fourth year of their undergraduate studies are eligible to apply for the two-year master’s programmes, provided they fulfil the programme-specific eligibility criteria and have appeared for the relevant paper in CUET PG 2026. Admissions will be based solely on CUET PG 2026 scores through the CSAS portal, the University said.