DU begins registrations for PG admissions ߪ applications open till June 7

The University of Delhi (DU) has started registrations for admission to its postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2026–27. The university has introduced both one-year and two-year master’s degree programmes in line with the National Education Policy (NEP). Candidates have been advised to regularly check the admission website at pgadmission.uod.ac.in for updates regarding schedules and admission-related announcements.
According to a press release issued by the university, registrations for the two-year postgraduate programmes began on May 16 and will continue till 11:59 pm on June 7 through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.
The university said students currently in the third or fourth year of their undergraduate studies are eligible to apply for the two-year master’s programmes, provided they fulfil the programme-specific eligibility criteria and have appeared for the relevant paper in CUET PG 2026. Admissions will be based solely on CUET PG 2026 scores through the CSAS portal, the University said.
For admissions to one-year PG programmes, Delhi University students who are either pursuing a four-year bachelor’s honours degree with research or entrepreneurship or those qualifying with a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in the concerned subject, besides fulfilling other conditions, will be eligible to apply. The university said applications for one-year postgraduate programmes under the NEP structure will be invited separately through another portal to be announced later.
Candidates from SC, ST and PwBD categories will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 100 per programme, while applicants from UR, OBC-NCL and EWS categories will be charged Rs 250 per programme.
This year, DU has also introduced an auto-integration feature through DigiLocker/API Setu, allowing candidate details such as name, date of birth, category, gender, parents’ names and CUET scores to be fetched automatically. The university said the move is aimed at reducing duplication of data, strengthening security and simplifying the admission process.