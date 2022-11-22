scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

DU BEd entrance exam result postponed; check details

DUET 2022: The DUET exam was conducted from October 17 to 21 and the BEd exam was conducted on October 18 in three slots.

DUET 2022, DU BEd resultCandidates can check notification at the official website - uod.ac.in (File image)

DU BEd entrance result 2022: The University of Delhi today postponed the result release date of DU BEd entrance test 2022. The result date will be announced soon. Candidates can check notification at the official website – uod.ac.in

Read |IGNOU Admissions 2022: Application form open for BEd, PhD, BSc entrance test; steps to apply

The BEd admissions to the university are conducted through the DUET, the result of which was announced today. The DUET exam was conducted from October 17 to 21 and the BEd exam was conducted on October 18 in three slots.

The merit will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the entrance exam. The test was of two hours duration. There was negative marking for each wrong answer and one mark was deducted.

A Candidate who has completed their graduation degree with 50 per cent marks from any stream is allowed to appear in the BEd entrance exam. Those students who have completed their PG and want to be a teacher then they must have 50 per cent in their PG scorecard.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:23:05 pm
Next Story

﻿Mata Mansa Devi temple area to be declared a ‘Holy Complex’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement