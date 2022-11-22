DU BEd entrance exam result postponed; check details

DU BEd entrance result 2022: The University of Delhi today postponed the result release date of DU BEd entrance test 2022. The result date will be announced soon. Candidates can check notification at the official website – uod.ac.in

The BEd admissions to the university are conducted through the DUET, the result of which was announced today. The DUET exam was conducted from October 17 to 21 and the BEd exam was conducted on October 18 in three slots.

The merit will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the entrance exam. The test was of two hours duration. There was negative marking for each wrong answer and one mark was deducted.

A Candidate who has completed their graduation degree with 50 per cent marks from any stream is allowed to appear in the BEd entrance exam. Those students who have completed their PG and want to be a teacher then they must have 50 per cent in their PG scorecard.