DU B.Voc. Banking Operations Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Voc.Banking Operations Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Voc.Banking Operations Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Voc.Banking Operations DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of Delhi University.

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
90
85
84
84
84
84
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
85
75
70
60
70
75
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
Closed
70
65
50
70
75
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
84.5
Closed
Closed
50
65
Closed
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Voc.Banking Operations

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ramanujan College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
Closed
Closed
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

