Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-b-sc-prog-with-computer-sc-science-cut-off-list-2019-how-to-check-delhi-university-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-cut-off-list-5249916/

DU B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.


DU B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc. Prog. With Computer Sc. Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
ST. STEPHENS COLLEGE
96.66
91.66
91.66
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
2 Indraprastha College for Women (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
3 Dyal Singh College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details