DU B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 89 82 73 65 65 79 Ramjas College 93 91 89 86 84 83 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 90 88 84 79 80 80 Shyam Lal College 93 88 87 87 87 84 Rajdhani College 87 84 75 68 68 68 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 87 80 70 60 60 77 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 91 89 86 81 81 81 Hindu College 94.66 93.33 85 78 75 90 Rajdhani College 87 84 74 68 68 75 Ramjas College 93 91 89 86 84 83 Shyam Lal College 93 88 87 87 87 83.7 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 86 79.33 68 56 56 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 89 87 83 77 77 79 Hindu College Closed 93 83 76.66 72 Closed Rajdhani College 85 82 72 67 66 73 Ramjas College 92.33 90.33 88 84.66 82 82 Shyam Lal College 88 85 80 75 75 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed 67.66 55 54 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 87 85 79 73 73 77 Hindu College Closed 92.66 Closed Closed 70 Closed Rajdhani College Closed 81.3 70 62 61 68 Ramjas College 91.66 90 87 83.66 80 80 Shyam Lal College 85 83 77 70 75 76 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed 67 Closed 52 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 85.33 83 75 68 68 76 Hindu College Closed 92.66 Closed Closed 68 Closed Rajdhani College Closed 81 70 60 60 60 Ramjas College 91.33 89.66 85 80 70 78 Shyam Lal College 83 81 74 65 70 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed Closed 53 50 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 81 70 62 62 76 Hindu College Closed 92.33 Closed Closed 66 Closed Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 58 58 58 Ramjas College Closed 89 81 76 68 81.33 Shyam Lal College 82 79 72 60 60 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 80.67 68 60 60 76 Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed 66.33 51.33 48 76 Hindu College Closed 92.33 Closed Closed 65 Closed Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 55 55 55 Ramjas College Closed Closed 78 72 64 81.33 Shyam Lal College Closed 78.33 71 57 55 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed Closed 50 46 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 84.67 Closed 66 56 56 74.67 Hindu College Closed 92.33 Closed Closed 65 Closed Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 52 52 52 Ramjas College Closed Closed 75 70 60 81.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College NA Closed Closed 47 45 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed Closed 65 54 54 74.67 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed Closed 45 45 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed Closed 62 50 50 74.67 Hindu College Closed 92.33 Closed Closed 65 Closed Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 Ramjas College Closed 88 65 60 52 81.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed Closed Closed 45 41 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed Closed Closed 48 48 74.67 Hindu College Closed 92.33 Closed Closed 65 Closed Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 Ramjas College Closed 88.66 63 60 52 81.33 Shyam Lal College Closed Closed 58 45 45 74 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.