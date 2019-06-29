DU B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU) B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
89
82
73
65
65
79
Ramjas College
93
91
89
86
84
83
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
90
88
84
79
80
80
Shyam Lal College
93
88
87
87
87
84
Rajdhani College
87
84
75
68
68
68
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
87
80
70
60
60
77
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
91
89
86
81
81
81
Hindu College
94.66
93.33
85
78
75
90
Rajdhani College
87
84
74
68
68
75
Ramjas College
93
91
89
86
84
83
Shyam Lal College
93
88
87
87
87
83.7
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
86
79.33
68
56
56
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
89
87
83
77
77
79
Hindu College
Closed
93
83
76.66
72
Closed
Rajdhani College
85
82
72
67
66
73
Ramjas College
92.33
90.33
88
84.66
82
82
Shyam Lal College
88
85
80
75
75
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
67.66
55
54
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
87
85
79
73
73
77
Hindu College
Closed
92.66
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
81.3
70
62
61
68
Ramjas College
91.66
90
87
83.66
80
80
Shyam Lal College
85
83
77
70
75
76
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
67
Closed
52
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
85.33
83
75
68
68
76
Hindu College
Closed
92.66
Closed
Closed
68
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
81
70
60
60
60
Ramjas College
91.33
89.66
85
80
70
78
Shyam Lal College
83
81
74
65
70
75
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
50
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
81
70
62
62
76
Hindu College
Closed
92.33
Closed
Closed
66
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
Ramjas College
Closed
89
81
76
68
81.33
Shyam Lal College
82
79
72
60
60
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
80.67
68
60
60
76
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
66.33
51.33
48
76
Hindu College
Closed
92.33
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
55
55
Ramjas College
Closed
Closed
78
72
64
81.33
Shyam Lal College
Closed
78.33
71
57
55
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
46
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
84.67
Closed
66
56
56
74.67
Hindu College
Closed
92.33
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
52
52
52
Ramjas College
Closed
Closed
75
70
60
81.33
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
NA
Closed
Closed
47
45
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
Closed
65
54
54
74.67
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
45
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
Closed
62
50
50
74.67
Hindu College
Closed
92.33
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
Ramjas College
Closed
88
65
60
52
81.33
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Physical Science with Electronics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
Closed
Closed
45
41
76
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
74.67
Hindu College
Closed
92.33
Closed
Closed
65
Closed
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
50
Ramjas College
Closed
88.66
63
60
52
81.33
Shyam Lal College
Closed
Closed
58
45
45
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

