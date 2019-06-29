DU B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc Mathematical Sciences DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark P.G.D.A.V. College 92 89 88 88 88 83 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 91 89.5 87 81 80 85 Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 94 91 85 75 70 84 Maharaja Agrasen College 90 86 83 78 78 89 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 94 91 85 75 70 90 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 90.5 88 85 80 80 80.5 Maharaja Agrasen College 89.5 86 83 78 78 78 P.G.D.A.V. College 91 87 85 80 78 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 92 89.5 83 73 65 82 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 90 87 83.5 78 76 80 Maharaja Agrasen College 88.5 84 81 77 75 75 P.G.D.A.V. College 89 85 83 76 75 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 91 88 80 71 60 81 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 89.5 86 82 75 72 79.5 Maharaja Agrasen College Closed 83 79 75 73 73 P.G.D.A.V. College 89 83 78 72 70 79 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Closed 87 76 Closed Closed 81 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 88.5 84 80 73 70 78.5 Maharaja Agrasen College 87.5 Closed 75 70 70 70 P.G.D.A.V. College Closed Closed 76 69 68 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 91 87 70 71 65 81 Keshav Mahavidyalaya Closed 82.5 72 68 65 78.5 Maharaja Agrasen College Closed Closed 74.5 69 67.5 77.5 P.G.D.A.V. College 88 Closed Closed 66 66 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Keshav Mahavidyalaya Closed Closed 70 65 60 78.5 Maharaja Agrasen College Closed 82.5 Closed 66 65 77.5 P.G.D.A.V. College Closed Closed 76 64 63 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College 89 Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 Keshav Mahavidyalaya Closed Closed 68 60 55 78.5 Maharaja Agrasen College Closed Closed Closed 62 60 77.5 P.G.D.A.V. College Closed Closed 74 60 60 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 88 Closed Closed 48 50 78 Maharaja Agrasen College Closed Closed Closed 58 54 77.5 P.G.D.A.V. College 89 Closed 70 54 54 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 Keshav Mahavidyalaya 88 Closed Closed 48 50 78 Maharaja Agrasen College Closed Closed Closed 55 52 77.5 P.G.D.A.V. College 89 Closed 69 52 52 79 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.