DU B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Sc Mathematical Sciences Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc Mathematical Sciences DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
P.G.D.A.V. College
92
89
88
88
88
83
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
91
89.5
87
81
80
85
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
94
91
85
75
70
84
Maharaja Agrasen College
90
86
83
78
78
89
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
94
91
85
75
70
90
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
90.5
88
85
80
80
80.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
89.5
86
83
78
78
78
P.G.D.A.V. College
91
87
85
80
78
81
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
92
89.5
83
73
65
82
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
90
87
83.5
78
76
80
Maharaja Agrasen College
88.5
84
81
77
75
75
P.G.D.A.V. College
89
85
83
76
75
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
91
88
80
71
60
81
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
89.5
86
82
75
72
79.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
83
79
75
73
73
P.G.D.A.V. College
89
83
78
72
70
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Closed
87
76
Closed
Closed
81
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
88.5
84
80
73
70
78.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
87.5
Closed
75
70
70
70
P.G.D.A.V. College
Closed
Closed
76
69
68
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
91
87
70
71
65
81
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
Closed
82.5
72
68
65
78.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
Closed
74.5
69
67.5
77.5
P.G.D.A.V. College
88
Closed
Closed
66
66
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
Closed
Closed
70
65
60
78.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
82.5
Closed
66
65
77.5
P.G.D.A.V. College
Closed
Closed
76
64
63
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
89
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
Closed
Closed
68
60
55
78.5
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
60
77.5
P.G.D.A.V. College
Closed
Closed
74
60
60
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
88
Closed
Closed
48
50
78
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
54
77.5
P.G.D.A.V. College
89
Closed
70
54
54
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc Mathematical Sciences

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
Keshav Mahavidyalaya
88
Closed
Closed
48
50
78
Maharaja Agrasen College
Closed
Closed
Closed
55
52
77.5
P.G.D.A.V. College
89
Closed
69
52
52
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

