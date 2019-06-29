DU B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Ram Lal Anand College 95.5 92 85 83 83 90 Ramanujan College 95 93 89 85 85 85 Kirori Mal College 97 96 93 91 94 94 P.G.D.A.V. College 96 92 91 91 80 87 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 92 90 87 85 85 85 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) 90 80 85 Ramjas College 96.5 95.5 92 91 90 90 Hindu College 97.75 96.5 93 90 93 95 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97 93.25 88 86 85 93.25 Sri Venketeswara College 97 95.25 92 91 91.5 94.25 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College 96.75 95 92 89 92 94 Kirori Mal College 96.5 94.25 92 90 90 94.5 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97 93.5 89 89 89 93.5 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 91 81 NA 85 P.G.D.A.V. College 96 93 89 80 78 86 Ram Lal Anand College 95 92 86 86 86 92 Ramanujan College 94 92 87 84 84 84 Ramjas College 96.25 93.5 90 89 90 93 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 95 92 90 90 85 90 Sri Venketeswara College 96.75 95 91 90 91 94 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed Closed Closed 87 Closed Closed Kirori Mal College 96 93.25 90 88 89 93 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 93.25 88 87 88 93 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 76 NA 78 P.G.D.A.V. College 95 92 87 78 76 85 Ram Lal Anand College 94.5 88 80 75 75 90 Ramanujan College 93.75 91 85 83 83 83 Ramjas College 96 93 89.5 89 88 92 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 93 88 80 75 75 82 Sri Venketeswara College 95.75 94 90 89.5 90 93 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 89 85 88 92 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97 Closed 87 85.5 86 92 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 89 71 NA 75 P.G.D.A.V. College 95 90 83 75 74 85 Ram Lal Anand College 94 Closed Closed 70 70 88 Ramanujan College Closed 90 83.5 81.5 82 82 Ramjas College 95.5 Closed 89 88.5 87 91.5 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 91 86 78 74 73 80 Sri Venketeswara College Closed 93.25 89 88.5 89 92 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Kirori Mal College Closed 93 88 82 87 91 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97 93.25 85 83.5 84 90 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 66 NA 68 P.G.D.A.V. College 94.5 88 81 72 70 85 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed Closed 65 65 85 Ramanujan College 93.25 88 81 78 78 78 Ramjas College Closed Closed 88.5 88 85 90.5 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 90.5 80 75 70 70 79 Sri Venketeswara College Closed 92.75 86 85 87.5 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed Closed 92 Closed Closed Closed Kirori Mal College Closed 92.75 87 80 85 90 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 96.75 93 84 82 82 88 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 61 NA 58 P.G.D.A.V. College 94.5 86 79 70 68 85 Ram Lal Anand College 93.75 Closed 78 Closed 63 83.75 Ramanujan College 92.5 85 76 73 73 82.5 Ramjas College Closed Closed 87.5 87 84 90 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 78 73 60 67 80.5 Sri Venketeswara College Closed 91.5 84 83 86.5 88.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Kirori Mal College Closed Closed Closed 78.5 84 89.5 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed 92.75 83 81 81 87.5 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 56 NA 58 P.G.D.A.V. College 94.5 84 77 67 66 85 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 76 Closed 62 83.75 Ramanujan College Closed 83.5 73 71 71 80 Ramjas College Closed Closed 87.25 86.5 82 88 Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89.75 76 70 55 65 79.75 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed Closed 80 85 87.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed 94.5 Closed Closed 91 93 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed Closed Closed 83 89 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed 81 79 79 87 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 60 NA 57.5 P.G.D.A.V. College 94.25 83 75 64 64 85 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 87.5 74 Closed 60 83.75 Ramanujan College Closed 82.5 72.5 70 70 Closed Ramjas College Closed Closed 86.75 86 80 87 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed 68 53 63 79.75 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed Closed 78 84 86.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed 89 79 79 86 87 Kirori Mal College Closed 91.75 85 76.5 82 88 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 76 77 86.75 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 50 NA 55 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 85 69 Closed 55 83.75 P.G.D.A.V. College Closed 83 70 58 58 85 Ramanujan College Closed 81.25 72 67 67 Closed Ramjas College Closed 92 86 85 75 86 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 88 Closed 62 45 58 78 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 83 76 82 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hindu College Closed 89 79 79 86 87 Kirori Mal College Closed 92.25 86 77.5 82.5 88 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 74 76 86.75 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 50 NA 55 P.G.D.A.V. College Closed 83 68 56 57 85 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 84 65 Closed 50 83.75 Ramjas College Closed 92.5 86.5 85.75 78.5 86 Ramanujan College Closed 81 71.5 65 65 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 86 Closed 62 45 58 78 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 82.75 75.75 81.75 86 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.