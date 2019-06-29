Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc (Hons) Statistics DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ram Lal Anand College
95.5
92
85
83
83
90
Ramanujan College
95
93
89
85
85
85
Kirori Mal College
97
96
93
91
94
94
P.G.D.A.V. College
96
92
91
91
80
87
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
92
90
87
85
85
85
Mata Sundri College for Women (W)
90
80
85
Ramjas College
96.5
95.5
92
91
90
90
Hindu College
97.75
96.5
93
90
93
95
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97
93.25
88
86
85
93.25
Sri Venketeswara College
97
95.25
92
91
91.5
94.25
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
96.75
95
92
89
92
94
Kirori Mal College
96.5
94.25
92
90
90
94.5
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97
93.5
89
89
89
93.5
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
91
81
NA
85
P.G.D.A.V. College
96
93
89
80
78
86
Ram Lal Anand College
95
92
86
86
86
92
Ramanujan College
94
92
87
84
84
84
Ramjas College
96.25
93.5
90
89
90
93
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
95
92
90
90
85
90
Sri Venketeswara College
96.75
95
91
90
91
94
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
Kirori Mal College
96
93.25
90
88
89
93
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
93.25
88
87
88
93
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
76
NA
78
P.G.D.A.V. College
95
92
87
78
76
85
Ram Lal Anand College
94.5
88
80
75
75
90
Ramanujan College
93.75
91
85
83
83
83
Ramjas College
96
93
89.5
89
88
92
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
93
88
80
75
75
82
Sri Venketeswara College
95.75
94
90
89.5
90
93
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
89
85
88
92
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97
Closed
87
85.5
86
92
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
89
71
NA
75
P.G.D.A.V. College
95
90
83
75
74
85
Ram Lal Anand College
94
Closed
Closed
70
70
88
Ramanujan College
Closed
90
83.5
81.5
82
82
Ramjas College
95.5
Closed
89
88.5
87
91.5
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
91
86
78
74
73
80
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
93.25
89
88.5
89
92
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Kirori Mal College
Closed
93
88
82
87
91
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97
93.25
85
83.5
84
90
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
66
NA
68
P.G.D.A.V. College
94.5
88
81
72
70
85
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
85
Ramanujan College
93.25
88
81
78
78
78
Ramjas College
Closed
Closed
88.5
88
85
90.5
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
90.5
80
75
70
70
79
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
92.75
86
85
87.5
90
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
92
Closed
Closed
Closed
Kirori Mal College
Closed
92.75
87
80
85
90
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
96.75
93
84
82
82
88
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
61
NA
58
P.G.D.A.V. College
94.5
86
79
70
68
85
Ram Lal Anand College
93.75
Closed
78
Closed
63
83.75
Ramanujan College
92.5
85
76
73
73
82.5
Ramjas College
Closed
Closed
87.5
87
84
90
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
78
73
60
67
80.5
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
91.5
84
83
86.5
88.5
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
Closed
78.5
84
89.5
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
92.75
83
81
81
87.5
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
56
NA
58
P.G.D.A.V. College
94.5
84
77
67
66
85
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
76
Closed
62
83.75
Ramanujan College
Closed
83.5
73
71
71
80
Ramjas College
Closed
Closed
87.25
86.5
82
88
Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89.75
76
70
55
65
79.75
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
85
87.5
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
94.5
Closed
Closed
91
93
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
83
89
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
81
79
79
87
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
60
NA
57.5
P.G.D.A.V. College
94.25
83
75
64
64
85
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
87.5
74
Closed
60
83.75
Ramanujan College
Closed
82.5
72.5
70
70
Closed
Ramjas College
Closed
Closed
86.75
86
80
87
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
68
53
63
79.75
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
Closed
78
84
86.5
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
89
79
79
86
87
Kirori Mal College
Closed
91.75
85
76.5
82
88
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
77
86.75
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
50
NA
55
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
85
69
Closed
55
83.75
P.G.D.A.V. College
Closed
83
70
58
58
85
Ramanujan College
Closed
81.25
72
67
67
Closed
Ramjas College
Closed
92
86
85
75
86
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
88
Closed
62
45
58
78
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
83
76
82
86
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Statistics

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hindu College
Closed
89
79
79
86
87
Kirori Mal College
Closed
92.25
86
77.5
82.5
88
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
76
86.75
Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM)
Closed
50
NA
55
P.G.D.A.V. College
Closed
83
68
56
57
85
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
84
65
Closed
50
83.75
Ramjas College
Closed
92.5
86.5
85.75
78.5
86
Ramanujan College
Closed
81
71.5
65
65
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
86
Closed
62
45
58
78
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
82.75
75.75
81.75
86
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

