DU B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ram Lal Anand College
93
91
88
85
85
88
Gargi College (W)
95.3
93
90
90
90
93
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
92
90
88
85
85
85
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
91
89
87
85
88
88
Swami Shardhanand College
92
90
88
88
85
89
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
92
90
89
88
88
88
Gargi College (W)
95.3
93
90
90
92
94
Institute of Home Economics (W)
93
91
89
89
89
89
Ram Lal Anand College
92
90
88
88
88
89
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
92
90
90
90
85
90
Swami Shardhanand College
92
90
88
88
85
88
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
89
87
Closed
87
87
Gargi College (W)
94.33
92.6
88
88
90
92
Institute of Home Economics (W)
92.33
87
85
85
85
85
Ram Lal Anand College
91
88
86
85
85
85
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89
87
85
85
82
85
Swami Shardhanand College
90
88
86
86
83
86
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
86.66
85
84
86
86
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
86
86
90
Institute of Home Economics (W)
92
84
82
82
80
80
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
86
84
83
80
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
82
80
80
78
80
Swami Shardhanand College
88
86
84
83
81
84
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
86
83
81
85
85
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
85
85
89
Institute of Home Economics (W)
91
82
80
80
78
78
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
83.3
80
77
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
79.6
76
75
75
Swami Shardhanand College
87
84
83
82
80
82
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
85
80
78
84
84
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
84
85
89
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
77
77
75
75
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
82
78
75
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
73
79
Swami Shardhanand College
Closed
84
82.33
81
79
81
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
84.33
78
75
83
83
Gargi College (W)
Closed
92
Closed
83
85
89
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
72
73
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
81.66
77
73
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
73
71
79
Swami Shardhanand College
Closed
83
81
80
74
81
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
83
75
Closed
82
83
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
87
82
85
89
Institute of Home Economics (W)
90.33
Closed
Closed
70
70
71
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
80
75
70
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
68
79
Swami Shardhanand College
Closed
82
79
77
71
80
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
82
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
Institute of Home Economics (W)
89.66
NA
NA
65
65
65
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
75
70
65
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
76
66
65
79
Swami Shardhanand College
Closed
79
78
70
65
80
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
76
82
Gargi College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Institute of Home Economics (W)
89.33
Closed
Closed
63
60
64
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
72
67
62
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
75
65
64
79
Swami Shardhanand College
Closed
78
Closed
69
65
77
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

