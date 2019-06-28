DU B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Ram Lal Anand College 93 91 88 85 85 88 Gargi College (W) 95.3 93 90 90 90 93 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 92 90 88 85 85 85 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 91 89 87 85 88 88 Swami Shardhanand College 92 90 88 88 85 89 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 92 90 89 88 88 88 Gargi College (W) 95.3 93 90 90 92 94 Institute of Home Economics (W) 93 91 89 89 89 89 Ram Lal Anand College 92 90 88 88 88 89 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 92 90 90 90 85 90 Swami Shardhanand College 92 90 88 88 85 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 89 87 Closed 87 87 Gargi College (W) 94.33 92.6 88 88 90 92 Institute of Home Economics (W) 92.33 87 85 85 85 85 Ram Lal Anand College 91 88 86 85 85 85 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89 87 85 85 82 85 Swami Shardhanand College 90 88 86 86 83 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 86.66 85 84 86 86 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed Closed 86 86 90 Institute of Home Economics (W) 92 84 82 82 80 80 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 86 84 83 80 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 82 80 80 78 80 Swami Shardhanand College 88 86 84 83 81 84 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 86 83 81 85 85 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed Closed 85 85 89 Institute of Home Economics (W) 91 82 80 80 78 78 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 83.3 80 77 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed 79.6 76 75 75 Swami Shardhanand College 87 84 83 82 80 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 85 80 78 84 84 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed Closed 84 85 89 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 77 77 75 75 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 82 78 75 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 74 73 79 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 84 82.33 81 79 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 84.33 78 75 83 83 Gargi College (W) Closed 92 Closed 83 85 89 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 75 72 73 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 81.66 77 73 Closed Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 73 71 79 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 83 81 80 74 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 83 75 Closed 82 83 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed 87 82 85 89 Institute of Home Economics (W) 90.33 Closed Closed 70 70 71 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 80 75 70 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 70 68 79 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 82 79 77 71 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed Closed Closed Closed 79 82 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed Closed 79 Closed Closed Institute of Home Economics (W) 89.66 NA NA 65 65 65 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 75 70 65 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed 76 66 65 79 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 79 78 70 65 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Microbiology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed Closed Closed Closed 76 82 Gargi College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed Institute of Home Economics (W) 89.33 Closed Closed 63 60 64 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 72 67 62 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed Closed 75 65 64 79 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 78 Closed 69 65 77 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.