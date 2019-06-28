Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
86
81
79
74
74
76
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
89
87
85
83
87
87
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
90
88
87
86
87
87
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
88
85
83
80
80
80
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
87
85
83
82
87
87
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
85
82
80
78
78
78
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
84
83
79
78
85
85
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
82
78
75
72
72
72
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
81.33
80
74
73
78
78
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
80
74
70
62
70
70
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
78.33
69
67
77
77
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
79
71
65
55
65
69
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
76
65
63
76
76
Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
78
69
60
50
55
68
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
72
60
58
74
75
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
66
57
47
53
68
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
50.00
70
72
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
65
Closed
43
50
68
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
68
72
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
64.5
Closed
42
49
68
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

