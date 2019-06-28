DU B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

Advertising

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 86 81 79 74 74 76 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 89 87 85 83 87 87 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 90 88 87 86 87 87 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 88 85 83 80 80 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 87 85 83 82 87 87 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 85 82 80 78 78 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 84 83 79 78 85 85 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 82 78 75 72 72 72 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 81.33 80 74 73 78 78 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 80 74 70 62 70 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 78.33 69 67 77 77 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 79 71 65 55 65 69 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 76 65 63 76 76 Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 78 69 60 50 55 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 72 60 58 74 75 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 66 57 47 53 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed Closed Closed 50.00 70 72 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 65 Closed 43 50 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Instrumentation College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed Closed Closed 47 68 72 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 64.5 Closed 42 49 68 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.