DU B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 85 75 75 70 70 75 Lady Irwin College (W) 84 78 74 74 74 78 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 80 75 70 65 65 70 Institute of Home Economics (W) 83 78 75 75 75 75 Lady Irwin College (W) 84 78 74 74 74 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 76 70 65 55 60 65 Institute of Home Economics (W) 80 70 68 68 68 68 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed 76 72 72 72 76 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 75 65 60 50 55 60 Institute of Home Economics (W) 79.33 60 58 58 58 58 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed 74 69 69 65 70 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 72 60 55 48 50 55 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed 58 Closed Closed 55 55 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed 72 67 65 61 69 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 58 54 45 49 54 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 54 52 52 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed 62 60 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 53 52 50 50 54 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 53.5 50 50 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 58 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 50 51 50 50 52 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 50 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 56 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 50 50 50 50 50 Institute of Home Economics (W) NA NA NA NA 50 50 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 50 50 50 50 50 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 50 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 74 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.