Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-b-sc-hons-home-science-cut-off-list-2019-how-to-check-delhi-university-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-cut-off-list-5249742/

DU B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
DU B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
85
75
75
70
70
75
Lady Irwin College (W)
84
78
74
74
74
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
80
75
70
65
65
70
Institute of Home Economics (W)
83
78
75
75
75
75
Lady Irwin College (W)
84
78
74
74
74
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
76
70
65
55
60
65
Institute of Home Economics (W)
80
70
68
68
68
68
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
76
72
72
72
76
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
75
65
60
50
55
60
Institute of Home Economics (W)
79.33
60
58
58
58
58
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
74
69
69
65
70
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
72
60
55
48
50
55
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
58
Closed
Closed
55
55
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
72
67
65
61
69
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
Closed
58
54
45
49
54
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
52
52
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
60
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
Closed
53
52
50
50
54
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
53.5
50
50
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
Closed
50
51
50
50
52
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
Institute of Home Economics (W)
NA
NA
NA
NA
50
50
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons.) Home Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhagini Nivedita College (W)
Closed
50
50
50
50
50
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
74
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Satyawati College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
2 Shyam Lal College (Evening) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details
3 DU B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details