DU B.Sc (Hons) Geology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons) Geology Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Sc (Hons) Geology Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc (Hons) Geology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Ram Lal Anand College
94
91
87
83
85
89
Hans Raj College
96.66
94.33
91
91
91
95
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
96.66
94.33
91
91
91
95
Ram Lal Anand College
94
91
89
87
90
90
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
96
94
90.66
90.66
90.66
94.66
Ram Lal Anand College
93.66
90
86
83
80
85
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
94.33
92.66
89.33
89.33
90
93.66
Ram Lal Anand College
92
88
83
80
78
83
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
94.33
92.66
87.33
87.33
88
91.66
Ram Lal Anand College
89
86
80
78
75
78
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
Closed
92
84
79
84
86.66
Ram Lal Anand College
88.33
85.33
78
Closed
72
78.33
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
Closed
91
80
75
Closed
86.66
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
77.66
77
70
78.33
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.9
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
76
75
68
78.33
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.9
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
73
70
Closed
78.33
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Hans Raj College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
84.9
Ram Lal Anand College
Closed
Closed
70
68
Closed
78.33
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

