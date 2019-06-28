DU B.Sc (Hons) Geology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Geology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Ram Lal Anand College 94 91 87 83 85 89 Hans Raj College 96.66 94.33 91 91 91 95 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College 96.66 94.33 91 91 91 95 Ram Lal Anand College 94 91 89 87 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College 96 94 90.66 90.66 90.66 94.66 Ram Lal Anand College 93.66 90 86 83 80 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College 94.33 92.66 89.33 89.33 90 93.66 Ram Lal Anand College 92 88 83 80 78 83 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College 94.33 92.66 87.33 87.33 88 91.66 Ram Lal Anand College 89 86 80 78 75 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College Closed 92 84 79 84 86.66 Ram Lal Anand College 88.33 85.33 78 Closed 72 78.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College Closed 91 80 75 Closed 86.66 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 77.66 77 70 78.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84.9 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 76 75 68 78.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84.9 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 73 70 Closed 78.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Geology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Hans Raj College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84.9 Ram Lal Anand College Closed Closed 70 68 Closed 78.33 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.