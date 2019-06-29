Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-b-sc-hons-food-technology-cut-off-list-2019-how-to-check-delhi-university-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-cut-off-list-5249740/

DU B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
DU B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
90
84
77
70
70
80
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
92
90
88
86
90
90
Lady Irwin College (W)
94
88
78
78
78
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
93
91
89
87
90
90
Institute of Home Economics (W)
94
91
90
90
90
90
Lady Irwin College (W)
94
88
78
78
78
78
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
91
88
82
80
78
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
92
90
88
86
89
89
Institute of Home Economics (W)
91
85
82
82
82
82
Lady Irwin College (W)
93
Closed
Closed
75
77
77
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
90
85
80
75
75
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
91.66
89
85
84
88
88
Institute of Home Economics (W)
87
80
78
78
78
78
Lady Irwin College (W)
91
Closed
Closed
70
75
75
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
84
Closed
70
70
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
88
83
81
87
87
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
76
76
76
76
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
70
74
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89.5
83
Closed
67
65
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
86.66
80
77
86
86
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
75
73
72
72
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
63
69
81
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89.33
Closed
Closed
66
60
79.33
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
86
Closed
74
84
84
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
70
70
70
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
67
81
Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89.33
Closed
77
64
57
79.33
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
85
78
70
82
83
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
68
65
65
68
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
81
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89
Closed
75
62
55
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
82
Closed
63
79
81
Institute of Home Economics (W)
NA
NA
NA
60
60
NA
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
81
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89
80
73
59
53
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
81.66
Closed
60
78
81
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
55
Closed
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
62
81
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
89
79
72
58
52
79
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.Sc (Hons) Anthropology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 DU B.Sc (Hons) Statistics Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 DU B.Sc. Physical Science with Computer Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details