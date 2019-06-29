DU B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 90 84 77 70 70 80 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 92 90 88 86 90 90 Lady Irwin College (W) 94 88 78 78 78 78 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 93 91 89 87 90 90 Institute of Home Economics (W) 94 91 90 90 90 90 Lady Irwin College (W) 94 88 78 78 78 78 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 91 88 82 80 78 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 92 90 88 86 89 89 Institute of Home Economics (W) 91 85 82 82 82 82 Lady Irwin College (W) 93 Closed Closed 75 77 77 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 90 85 80 75 75 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 91.66 89 85 84 88 88 Institute of Home Economics (W) 87 80 78 78 78 78 Lady Irwin College (W) 91 Closed Closed 70 75 75 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 84 Closed 70 70 80 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 88 83 81 87 87 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 76 76 76 76 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed 65 70 74 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89.5 83 Closed 67 65 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 86.66 80 77 86 86 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 75 73 72 72 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed 63 69 81 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89.33 Closed Closed 66 60 79.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 86 Closed 74 84 84 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 70 70 70 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 67 81 Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89.33 Closed 77 64 57 79.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 85 78 70 82 83 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 68 65 65 68 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 81 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89 Closed 75 62 55 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 82 Closed 63 79 81 Institute of Home Economics (W) NA NA NA 60 60 NA Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 81 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89 80 73 59 53 79 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Food Technology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 81.66 Closed 60 78 81 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 58 55 Closed Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed 62 81 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 89 79 72 58 52 79 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.