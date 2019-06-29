DU B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 96 93 90 78 75 86 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 93.3 91 89 87 88 88 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 94 91 90 87 90 93 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 96 93 90 78 70 86 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 95 91 90 88 90 93 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 94 93 90 88 90 90 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 95 92 89.33 77.66 69 85 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 93.66 90 87 85 89 92 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 93 91.66 87 84 88 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 94.33 91.33 88.66 77.33 68 84.33 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 93 89 85 83 88 90 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 92 90 85 80 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 93.66 90.33 87.66 76.33 66 83.66 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 92.33 88 83 81 86 86 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 91.67 89.33 83 75 75 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 93 89.66 87.33 75 65 83 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 91.66 87 81 79 85 85 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 88.33 82 73 69 81.67 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College 92.33 88.66 87 73.66 63 82.33 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 90.66 Closed 78 75 84 84 Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 91.33 87.33 81 72 65 81.66 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed 87.66 86 71.66 60 82.33 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences 89 86 Closed 70 82 82 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 90.66 86 80.33 Closed 60 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College NA 86.66 85.33 70 56 82.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed 84 83 65 50 82.33 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed Closed Closed Closed 77 79 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 88 77 65 Closed 55 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Acharya Narendra Dev College Closed 82 81 60 50 82.33 Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences Closed 85.33 Closed Closed 75 79 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 87.6 76.3 Closed Closed 55 77.6 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.