DU B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
96
93
90
78
75
86
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
93.3
91
89
87
88
88
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
94
91
90
87
90
93
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
96
93
90
78
70
86
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
95
91
90
88
90
93
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
94
93
90
88
90
90
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
95
92
89.33
77.66
69
85
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
93.66
90
87
85
89
92
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
93
91.66
87
84
88
88
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
94.33
91.33
88.66
77.33
68
84.33
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
93
89
85
83
88
90
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
92
90
85
80
85
85
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
93.66
90.33
87.66
76.33
66
83.66
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
92.33
88
83
81
86
86
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
91.67
89.33
83
75
75
80
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
93
89.66
87.33
75
65
83
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
91.66
87
81
79
85
85
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
88.33
82
73
69
81.67
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
92.33
88.66
87
73.66
63
82.33
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
90.66
Closed
78
75
84
84
Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
91.33
87.33
81
72
65
81.66
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
87.66
86
71.66
60
82.33
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
89
86
Closed
70
82
82
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
90.66
86
80.33
Closed
60
81
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
NA
86.66
85.33
70
56
82.33
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
84
83
65
50
82.33
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
77
79
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
88
77
65
Closed
55
78
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Biomedical Science

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Acharya Narendra Dev College
Closed
82
81
60
50
82.33
Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences
Closed
85.33
Closed
Closed
75
79
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
87.6
76.3
Closed
Closed
55
77.6
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

