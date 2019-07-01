Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-b-sc-hons-bio-chemistry-cut-off-list-2019-how-to-check-delhi-university-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-cut-off-list-5249733/

DU B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
DU B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Shivaji College
96
92
90
85
85
87
Deshbandhu College
94
91
85
80
85
88
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
94
91
88
86
87
87
Daulat Ram College (W)
96
95
90
90
90
NA
Sri Venketeswara College
96.66
95
92
91
90
92
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
95.5
92
90
90
90
NA
Deshbandhu College
94
91
88
87
88
88
Institute of Home Economics (W)
95
91
89
89
89
89
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
94
91
88
86
87
87
Shivaji College
96
94
92
91
91
74
Sri Venketeswara College
96.33
94.66
91.66
90.66
89.66
92
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
94.66
90.66
88
88
89
NA
Deshbandhu College
92
89
85
84
85
85
Institute of Home Economics (W)
92
86
83
83
83
83
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
92
90
87
85
86
86
Shivaji College
93
90
88
88
87
74
Sri Venketeswara College
95.66
94.33
91.33
90
89
91
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
93.33
Closed
82
82
82
NA
Deshbandhu College
91
87
84
82.66
85
85
Institute of Home Economics (W)
90
81
78
78
78
80
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
90
88
85
83
85
85
Shivaji College
92
88
83
83
80
72
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
90.33
89
88
90
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
80
Closed
NA
Deshbandhu College
89.33
86.66
81
77
82
85
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
76
76
76
79
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
88
86
83
78
80
80
Shivaji College
Closed
87
82
80
79
82
Sri Venketeswara College
95.33
Closed
90
87.66
87
89.33
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
79
Closed
NA
Deshbandhu College
89
86
80
75
79
79
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
72
72
77
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
85
81
77
79
79
Shivaji College
Closed
86
81
75
75
82
Sri Venketeswara College
95
Closed
89
85.66
84
88
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deshbandhu College
Closed
85.66
79
70
75
79
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
75
70
70
75
Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
87.33
82.5
77
72
70
78
Shivaji College
Closed
85
80
73
73
82
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
88
84
82
86
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
NA
Deshbandhu College
Closed
84
75
67
75
79
Institute of Home Economics (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
65
70
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
80
75
70
68
77.33
Shivaji College
91.33
84
79
72
55
81.33
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
86.66
82.33
81
85
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
NA
Deshbandhu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
69
Institute of Home Economics (W)
89.33
NA
NA
60
60
NA
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
78
70
62
62
77.33
Shivaji College
Closed
82
Closed
68
55
81.33
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
85
80.33
80
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Daulat Ram College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
74
Closed
NA
Deshbandhu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
69
Institute of Home Economics (W)
88.66
Closed
Closed
58
55
Closed
Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W)
Closed
77.6
69
61
61
77.33
Shivaji College
Closed
81.66
Closed
67.66
55
81.33
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
Closed
84
80
79.66
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.A. (Voc.) SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 Anna University TNEA online counselling schedule released
3 DU B.Voc. Health Care Management Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details