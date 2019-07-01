DU B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Shivaji College 96 92 90 85 85 87 Deshbandhu College 94 91 85 80 85 88 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 94 91 88 86 87 87 Daulat Ram College (W) 96 95 90 90 90 NA Sri Venketeswara College 96.66 95 92 91 90 92 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) 95.5 92 90 90 90 NA Deshbandhu College 94 91 88 87 88 88 Institute of Home Economics (W) 95 91 89 89 89 89 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 94 91 88 86 87 87 Shivaji College 96 94 92 91 91 74 Sri Venketeswara College 96.33 94.66 91.66 90.66 89.66 92 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) 94.66 90.66 88 88 89 NA Deshbandhu College 92 89 85 84 85 85 Institute of Home Economics (W) 92 86 83 83 83 83 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 92 90 87 85 86 86 Shivaji College 93 90 88 88 87 74 Sri Venketeswara College 95.66 94.33 91.33 90 89 91 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) 93.33 Closed 82 82 82 NA Deshbandhu College 91 87 84 82.66 85 85 Institute of Home Economics (W) 90 81 78 78 78 80 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 90 88 85 83 85 85 Shivaji College 92 88 83 83 80 72 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 90.33 89 88 90 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) Closed Closed Closed 80 Closed NA Deshbandhu College 89.33 86.66 81 77 82 85 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 76 76 76 79 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 88 86 83 78 80 80 Shivaji College Closed 87 82 80 79 82 Sri Venketeswara College 95.33 Closed 90 87.66 87 89.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) Closed Closed Closed 79 Closed NA Deshbandhu College 89 86 80 75 79 79 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 72 72 77 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 85 81 77 79 79 Shivaji College Closed 86 81 75 75 82 Sri Venketeswara College 95 Closed 89 85.66 84 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deshbandhu College Closed 85.66 79 70 75 79 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed 75 70 70 75 Shaheed Rajguru Colleg of Applied Sciences for Women (W) 87.33 82.5 77 72 70 78 Shivaji College Closed 85 80 73 73 82 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 88 84 82 86 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed NA Deshbandhu College Closed 84 75 67 75 79 Institute of Home Economics (W) Closed Closed Closed 65 65 70 Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 80 75 70 68 77.33 Shivaji College 91.33 84 79 72 55 81.33 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 86.66 82.33 81 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) Closed Closed Closed 75 Closed NA Deshbandhu College Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 69 Institute of Home Economics (W) 89.33 NA NA 60 60 NA Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 78 70 62 62 77.33 Shivaji College Closed 82 Closed 68 55 81.33 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 85 80.33 80 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc (Hons) Bio-Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Daulat Ram College (W) Closed Closed Closed 74 Closed NA Deshbandhu College Closed Closed Closed Closed 65 69 Institute of Home Economics (W) 88.66 Closed Closed 58 55 Closed Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women (W) Closed 77.6 69 61 61 77.33 Shivaji College Closed 81.66 Closed 67.66 55 81.33 Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed 84 80 79.66 84 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.