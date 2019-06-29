DU B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

Advertising

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Deshbandhu College 89 87 79 70 70 80 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 90 87 83 78 80 80 Rajdhani College 88 83 75 69 68 80 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 90 88 85 80 80 80 Deshbandhu College 89 85 80 70 70 86 Rajdhani College 87 82 74 69 68 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 88 86 82 76 76 78 Deshbandhu College 84 83 77 65 65 75 Rajdhani College 85 80 70 65 65 75 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 86 84 79 73 73 76 Deshbandhu College Closed 81 73 63 65 75 Rajdhani College 84 79 67 61 63 73 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 85.33 83 74 68 68 76 Deshbandhu College 83 79 68 60 65 75 Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 61 65 73 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 81 72 62 62 76 Deshbandhu College Closed Closed 66 60 73 73 Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 60 64 72 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 79 69 60 60 76 Deshbandhu College Closed 77 Closed 55 70 73 Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed 54 54 82.33 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 84.67 78 66 56 56 74.67 Deshbandhu College Closed Closed Closed 50 78 80 Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed Closed 53 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed Closed 65 54 55 74.67 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed Closed 63 50 50 74.67 Deshbandhu College Closed Closed 66 50 65 66 Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed Closed 50 71 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed Closed 62.33 48 48 74.67 Deshbandhu College Closed Closed 66 50 50 60 Rajdhani College Closed Closed Closed Closed 49.75 68 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.