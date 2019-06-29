Toggle Menu
DU B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

DU B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Deshbandhu College
89
87
79
70
70
80
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
90
87
83
78
80
80
Rajdhani College
88
83
75
69
68
80
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
90
88
85
80
80
80
Deshbandhu College
89
85
80
70
70
86
Rajdhani College
87
82
74
69
68
80
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
88
86
82
76
76
78
Deshbandhu College
84
83
77
65
65
75
Rajdhani College
85
80
70
65
65
75
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
86
84
79
73
73
76
Deshbandhu College
Closed
81
73
63
65
75
Rajdhani College
84
79
67
61
63
73
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
85.33
83
74
68
68
76
Deshbandhu College
83
79
68
60
65
75
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
65
73
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
81
72
62
62
76
Deshbandhu College
Closed
Closed
66
60
73
73
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
64
72
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
79
69
60
60
76
Deshbandhu College
Closed
77
Closed
55
70
73
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
54
82.33
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
84.67
78
66
56
56
74.67
Deshbandhu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
78
80
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
80
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
Closed
65
54
55
74.67
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
Closed
63
50
50
74.67
Deshbandhu College
Closed
Closed
66
50
65
66
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
71
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Sc. Applied Physical Sciences with Industrial Chemistry

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College
Closed
Closed
62.33
48
48
74.67
Deshbandhu College
Closed
Closed
66
50
50
60
Rajdhani College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
49.75
68
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

