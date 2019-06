DU B.Com Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.Com DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 95 93 88 80 75 91 Ram Lal Anand College 95 93 87 85 85 93 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 96 91 86 76 65 85 Dyal Singh College 95 93 88 80 75 91 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 84 80 71 71 71 75 Satyawati College 93 88 78 76 66 Shivaji College 95 90 85 85 78 86 Ramanujan College 93 86 82 80 80 85 Kirori Mal College 97.5 96.5 94 91.5 89 91 P.G.D.A.V. College 94 90 90 90 85 85 Gargi College (W) 95.5 90.5 85 80 82 90 Vivekananda College (W) 93 89 86 86 84 84 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 91 89 86 85 83 83 Satyawati College (Evening) 90 86 76 74 70 Kalindi College (W) 93 90 83 82 86 86 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 92 82 77 77 77 82 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) 93 83 90 Jesus & Mary College 95 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 95 90 84 84 71 85 Zakir Husain Delhi College 95 91 85 80 80 86 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 91.5 87 87 87 87 87 Aryabhatta College 94 90 85 80 85 85 Ramjas College 97 96 95 94 94 92 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 90 83 78 76 73 81 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 95.5 94 93 93 80 90.5 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College 92 75 82 90 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 95 93 91 90 90 90 Lakshmibai College (W) 94 91 90 90 90 94 Bharati College (W) 89 86 85 85 85 89 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 92 84 80 68 63 82 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 94 91 87 86.25 86.25 87 Daulat Ram College (W) 96 93 90 90 90 NA Swami Shardhanand College 90 86 83 78 72 82 Kamala Nehru College (W) 94 90 89 89 88 90 Sri Venketeswara College 96.75 95 92.5 91.25 93 93 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) 92 87 83 73 73 82 Shyam Lal College 93 88 85 85 85 84 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 94 88.5 86.5 86.5 86 85 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College 96.75 87 87 92.5 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce 95.5 78 85.5 92.5 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) 91 82 76 71 70 78 Maitreyi College (W) 94 90 90 84 90 90 Motilal Nehru College 95 93 87 83 93.5 96.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 86 81 81 81 81 84 Aryabhatta College 94 91 86 80 80 80 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 84 80 71 71 71 75 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 95 93 91 90 90 90 Bharati College (W) 89 85 80 75 75 89 Daulat Ram College (W) 96 92 89 87 89 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 96.5 93 91 91 91 91 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 92 85 80 70 65 85 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 95.5 94 93 93 80 90 Dyal Singh College 95.5 91 87 81 80 90.5 Gargi College (W) 95.5 90.5 88.5 80 82 90 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 95 92 88 88 88 88 Kalindi College (W) 93 91 88 88 88 88 Kamala Nehru College (W) 94 90 89 89 88 90 Kirori Mal College 96.5 94.5 92 87.75 87 88 Lakshmibai College (W) 94 89 86 86 86 94 Maitreyi College (W) 95 91 90 88 90 93 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 95 85 NA 93 Motilal Nehru College 95.5 93.5 90.5 85.5 93.5 93.5 P.G.D.A.V. College 95 90 87 84 77 85 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 94 89 83 83 70 75 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) 91 84 78 73 70 78 Ram Lal Anand College 95 93 89 89 88 93 Ramanujan College 92.5 88 85 85 85 85 Ramjas College 96 95 93 90 94 90 Satyawati College (Evening) 91 86 76 74 70 NA Satyawati College 94 91 80 80 70 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 95 90 85 75 65 85 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 91 83 79 70 60 81 Shivaji College 96 91 88 86 86 86 Shyam Lal College 93.5 88 86 86 86 84.15 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 94 88.5 86.5 86.5 86.5 84 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 91.5 87 87 87 87 87 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 91 89 86 85 83 83 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) 92 89 86 75 75 80 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 95 80 80 93 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 95.5 78 85.5 93 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 96.75 87 86 93 Sri Venketeswara College 96.5 95 92.5 91.25 92.75 92.75 Swami Shardhanand College 90 86 83 78 72 82 Vivekananda College (W) 92 88 85 85 83 83 Zakir Husain Delhi College 95 91 85 80 80 80 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 90 83 78 76 73 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 85.5 80.5 80.5 80.5 80.5 83.5 Aryabhatta College 92.5 88 81 75 78 78 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) 79 75 68 68 68 70 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 93.5 91 88 86 86 86 Bharati College (W) 88 81 77 70 75 70 Daulat Ram College (W) 95.25 92.5 88.5 83 83 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 96 92 90 89 89 89 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 91 83 78 67 62 80 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 93.5 92 91 91 78 88 Dyal Singh College 94 89.5 85 79 75 89 Gargi College (W) 95 90 86.5 78 82 90 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 93 89 85 85 85 85 Kalindi College (W) 92 86 85 85 85 85 Kamala Nehru College (W) 93.75 88 86 87 85 88 Kirori Mal College 96.25 94 91.75 87.75 Closed 87 Lakshmibai College (W) 92 85 82 83 83 92 Maitreyi College (W) 93 88 86 83 83 88 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 91 80 NA 87 Motilal Nehru College 94.5 92 85 80 92 92 P.G.D.A.V. College 93 87 84 79 73 83 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 91 87 82 82 69 74 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) 89 82 76 71 68 76 Ram Lal Anand College 93.5 90.5 85 83 78 88 Ramanujan College 92 86 83 83 83 83 Satyawati College 92.5 89 79 78 68 NA Ramjas College Closed 94.75 92.75 89 92.5 89.5 Satyawati College (Evening) 90 85 75 73 68 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 90 81 76 68 58 80 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Closed 89 84 74.5 Closed 80 Shyam Lal College 92 86 84 80 80 83 Shivaji College 94.5 90 85 80 80 80 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 90 85 81 81 84 84 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 91 85 83 79 79 82 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) 91 87 83 72 72 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 89 87 84 80 80 80 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 95 75 85 90 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 94 77 77 90 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 96 82 80 91 Sri Venketeswara College 96.25 94.75 92.25 90.25 89.5 89.5 Swami Shardhanand College 88 83 80 75 70 80 Vivekananda College (W) 90 86 83 83 81 81 Zakir Husain Delhi College 93 89 82 75 75 75 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 88.75 81 76 73 69 79.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 79 79 79 79 83 Aryabhatta College Closed 86 Closed 73 76 76 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 89 86 84 84 84 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 72 65 65 65 65 Bharati College (W) Closed 81.5 70 65 73 70 Daulat Ram College (W) Closed Closed 88 Closed 77 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 95.5 91.5 87 86 86 86 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 89.5 81.5 76.5 64 57 70 Dyal Singh College 93 86.5 82 74 65 86 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 92.5 88 84 84 75 87.5 Gargi College (W) 94.5 89 85 72 82 90 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 91 86 80 80 80 80 Kalindi College (W) 91 84 80 78 83 83 Kamala Nehru College (W) 93.5 86 81 80 80 86 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 91.25 Closed Closed 86.25 Lakshmibai College (W) 90 82 77 77 77 90 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 89.5 75 NA 82 Maitreyi College (W) Closed 87 84 81 82 87 Motilal Nehru College 92.5 89 83 70 89 89 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 89 85 80 80 60 70 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) 87 79 73 69 65 74 P.G.D.A.V. College 91 83 79 72 65 81 Ram Lal Anand College 92.5 89 82 79 75 85 Ramanujan College 91.75 84 80 80 80 80 Ramjas College Closed 94.5 92.5 88.5 91 89.25 Satyawati College 91.5 86 78.5 75 65 NA Satyawati College (Evening) 89 83 73 71 66 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 94.5 Closed 83 Closed Closed 75 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Closed 80 73 65 55 80 Shivaji College 93 86 81 78 70 70 Shyam Lal College 90 83 81 76 75 81 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 88.5 81 79 70 70 80 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 89 80 77 72 77 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) 90.75 85 80 68 68 73 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 87.5 84 81 78 78 78 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 72 85 87 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 92 74 74 85 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 95.25 76 Closed 89 Sri Venketeswara College 96 94.25 91.75 89.75 87.5 87.5 Swami Shardhanand College 85 80 77 70 68 78 Vivekananda College (W) 89.5 84 81 81 79 80 Zakir Husain Delhi College 91.5 87 80 68 68 Closed Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 86.5 77 71.5 65 63 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aryabhatta College Closed 84 Closed Closed 75 75 Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 85 75 75 75 75 83 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 93.25 88 84.5 82 82 83.25 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 70.5 63.5 63 63 63 Bharati College (W) Closed 80.5 Closed 65 73 80 Daulat Ram College (W) 95 91.75 87 Closed 75 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94.5 91.25 80 80 80 80 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 89 80 Closed 60 50 63 Dyal Singh College 92.75 83.5 75 65 58 85.75 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 90.5 82 78 75 71 85 Gargi College (W) 94.25 87.5 83 68 Closed 90 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 90.25 83 76 76 76 80 Kalindi College (W) 89 80 75 70 78 80 Kamala Nehru College (W) 93.25 Closed 80 79 77 84 Kirori Mal College 96.25 Closed 91 Closed Closed 86.25 Lakshmibai College (W) 88.5 80 74 74 74 88.5 Maitreyi College (W) 92.75 85 81 79 78 85 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 88 70 NA 77 Motilal Nehru College 91 83 76 60 83 83 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Closed 82 78 78 58 64 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Closed 78.5 72 68 64 73 P.G.D.A.V. College 90 81 75 65 60 80 Ram Lal Anand College 91 85 79 74 72 80 Ramanujan College 91 81 75 70 75 78 Ramjas College Closed 94.25 92.25 88.25 89.5 89 Satyawati College Closed 83 75 70 54 NA Satyawati College (Evening) 88 81 71 69 63 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 94 Closed Closed Closed Closed 70 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) Closed Closed 71 62 55 78 Shivaji College 92.25 84 79 75 61 82.25 Shyam Lal College 89 81.5 78 73 72 80 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 86.5 77.5 72 65 64 78 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 89 79.5 75 70 77 77 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 94.75 70 84.75 86.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 87 79 76 73 73 73 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) 90 82.5 76.5 63 63 68 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 91 70 70 81 Sri Venketeswara College 95.75 93 91 86.75 86.5 86.5 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 95.25 Closed Closed 88 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 77 73 65 65 75 Vivekananda College (W) 88.5 82 79 79 75 79 Zakir Husain Delhi College 90 85 79 66 65 Closed Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed Closed 62 60 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed Closed 70 70 70 83 Aryabhatta College 91.75 81.75 79.5 Closed 75 84 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 92.5 86.5 82.5 79 79 82.5 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 70.5 Closed 58 58 62 Bharati College (W) 86 76 Closed 63 70 76 Daulat Ram College (W) Closed 91.5 86 Closed 72 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 94 90.75 Closed 79 74 84 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 87.5 78.5 76 75.5 45 77.5 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 89 80 74 70 67 80 Dyal Singh College 92.25 Closed Closed Closed 55 82.25 Gargi College (W) 94 Closed 81.5 Closed Closed 90 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 89.75 79 70 71 70 80 Kalindi College (W) 87 78 73 67 75 81 Kamala Nehru College (W) 92.25 Closed 78 76 72 Closed Kirori Mal College 96.25 94 90.5 Closed Closed 86.25 Lakshmibai College (W) 88 78.5 70 70 70 78 Maitreyi College (W) 92 84 78 76 70 82 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed 65 NA 65 Motilal Nehru College Closed 82 75 Closed 83 83 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Closed 80 75 75 53 79 P.G.D.A.V. College 90 80 70 60 55 80 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Closed 78 71 67 63 77 Ram Lal Anand College 89.5 81 74 69 69 79.5 Ramanujan College 90.5 80 72 60 74 80.5 Ramjas College Closed 93.75 92 87 86 88 Satyawati College 90 79 Closed 64 45 NA Closed Satyawati College (Evening) Closed 77 67 65 58 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 84 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 89.5 Closed Closed 60 55 80 Shivaji College 91.75 82 Closed 70 55 81.75 Shyam Lal College 89 80 75 68 65 80.25 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 86.25 75.5 68 55 55 77 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 88 78.5 69 64 77 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) 88.5 79 73 55 55 78.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed 76 71 70 70 70 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed 84.75 86 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 89.5 65 65 79.5 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 94.75 Closed Closed 84 Sri Venketeswara College 95.5 92 87 85.75 85.5 85.5 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 74 69 60 62 75 Vivekananda College (W) 88 81 78 78 74 79 Zakir Husain Delhi College 89.5 84 75 62 60 83 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed 69 60 56 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 83 68 68 68 68 81 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 92 85.5 81 75 75 82 Aryabhatta College 90.25 81.25 78.5 Closed 75 83 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 69 61.5 54 54 60 Bharati College (W) Closed Closed Closed 60 69 76 Daulat Ram College (W) Closed 91.5 86 Closed Closed NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 93.5 89.75 77.5 77 64 83.5 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 75.5 75.5 50 41 77.5 Dyal Singh College 91.75 Closed Closed 63.5 Closed 81.75 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 88.75 79 73 67 64 79 Gargi College (W) 93.75 Closed 80.5 Closed Closed Closed Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 89.25 76 68 66 66 79.25 Kalindi College (W) Closed 78 72 64 73 80 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 76 74 70 83 Kirori Mal College 96 93.75 90 Closed Closed 86 Lakshmibai College (W) 87 77 67 67 65 77 Maitreyi College (W) 91 Closed 75 72 65 81 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 87.5 60 NA 61.5 Motilal Nehru College Closed 81 73.5 Closed 80 82 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 88 76 73 71 45 78 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Closed 77 69 64 62 77 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 80.75 73.5 68.5 68 79.5 P.G.D.A.V. College 89.5 79 Closed 55 55 80 Ramanujan College 90 Closed Closed 55 74 80.5 Ramjas College Closed 93.5 Closed Closed 85 88 Satyawati College Closed Closed 74 62 40 NA Satyawati College (Evening) 86.5 74 Closed 63 55 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 93.75 Closed 82.5 Closed Closed 83.75 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 89.25 78.5 Closed 58 54 79.25 Shivaji College 91 81.5 78.75 68 55 81 Shyam Lal College (Evening) Closed 75 67.75 50 50 75 Shyam Lal College 88.5 80 73 63 60 80 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) 86.5 78 Closed 63 77 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 86.5 75.75 67 64 64 64 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) 94.5 Closed 84.5 84.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Closed 78.25 72 Closed 50 78.5 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 88.5 60 78.5 78 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed Closed Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed Closed 84.75 84.5 85.5 Vivekananda College (W) 87.5 79.5 77 76 70 79.5 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 72 65 55 55 75 Zakir Husain Delhi College 89.2 83 73 Closed 55 82 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed Closed 57 52 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed Closed 60 60 60 81 Aryabhatta College 89.25 80.25 77 71 75 83 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 91.5 84.5 79 72 70 81.25 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed Closed Closed 50 50 50 Bharati College (W) Closed Closed Closed 60 69 76 Daulat Ram College (W) 94.5 91.25 85.5 Closed Closed NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce 93 88.75 77 Closed 60 83 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 87.25 Closed 75.25 49 41 77.25 Dyal Singh College 89.75 Closed Closed Closed 45 80 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 88.25 77 70 65 60 78.5 Gargi College (W) 93.25 Closed 78.5 Closed Closed Closed Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed Closed Closed 65 65 79 Kalindi College (W) Closed 78 70 63 72 79 Kamala Nehru College (W) 91.75 85 73 71 67 80 Kirori Mal College 95.75 Closed 89.75 Closed Closed 85.75 Lakshmibai College (W) 86 70 Closed 62 62 76 Maitreyi College (W) 90.75 82 73 70 64 80 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 86 55 NA Closed Motilal Nehru College (Evening) 87 71 68 66 45 77 Motilal Nehru College Closed 80 73 Closed 80 82 P.G.D.A.V. College 89 79 Closed 50 50 79 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) 86 74 66 62 60 77 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 80 72 67 66 79.5 Ramanujan College 89 Closed 72 50 73 Closed Ramjas College 96 Closed 92 Closed 85 88 Satyawati College 89 Closed Closed Closed 40 NA Satyawati College (Evening) Closed 73 Closed 60 50 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College 93.25 Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 88.5 77.5 Closed 56.5 54 78.5 Shyam Lal College 86 78 68 55 55 78 Shivaji College 90 81.25 Closed 65 55 80 Shyam Lal College (Evening) 84.75 74 67 47 47 73 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 78 Closed 63 77 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Closed 78 70.5 Closed 45 78.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 86 75 65 62 62 62 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed 84.5 Closed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 87 52 77 74.5 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed Closed Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed Closed Closed 84.25 84 85.5 Swami Shardhanand College 83.5 Closed 64.5 50 50 73.5 Vivekananda College (W) 87 78 76 75 65 78 Zakir Husain Delhi College 89 82.75 Closed Closed 50 81 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed 76.75 68 50 50 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 67 Closed 59 59 81 Aryabhatta College Closed 80 76.5 70 75 82 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 84 77 68 68 81.5 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 67 58 48 48 48 Bharati College (W) Closed Closed Closed 59.75 68.75 76 Daulat Ram College (W) NA Closed 85 Closed 70 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Closed 88 Closed Closed 55 70 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 74.5 74 47 40 77.25 Dyal Singh College (Evening) Closed 75 67 56 58 77.5 Dyal Singh College NA Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 Gargi College (W) NA Closed 76.5 Closed Closed Closed Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed Closed Closed 64 64 78 Kalindi College (W) NA 78 68 61 71 79 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 71 68 65 78 Kirori Mal College Closed 93.5 89.25 Closed Closed 85.75 Lakshmibai College (W) Closed Closed Closed 52 55 76 Maitreyi College (W) NA 81 72 69 63 79 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) NA 50 NA Closed Motilal Nehru College Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 82 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Closed Closed 67.5 65 45 Closed P.G.D.A.V. College NA 78 Closed 48 48 79 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Closed 72 63.5 56 60 76 Ram Lal Anand College Closed 78 69 63.5 64 79.5 Ramanujan College Closed 80 72 50 73 Closed Ramjas College NA Closed 92 Closed 84 87 Satyawati College NA Closed Closed 60 40 NA Satyawati College (Evening) Closed 72 Closed 59 49 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 Shivaji College NA Closed Closed 63 55 80 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) NA 76 70.5 56 54 78.5 Shyam Lal College Closed 75 66 48 48 78 Shyam Lal College (Evening) Closed 72.75 64 40 45 71 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 78 Closed 63 77 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Closed 77.75 69 Closed 40 78.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) Closed 73 Closed 57 57 76 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed 84.5 Closed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) NA 50 76.5 71 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed Closed Closed Sri Venketeswara College NA Closed Closed 84 83.75 85.25 Swami Shardhanand College Closed 70 Closed 45 45 Closed Vivekananda College (W) Closed 78 74 72 62 78 Zakir Husain Delhi College NA 82.5 Closed Closed 45 80 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed 76.5 67 45 45 77.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 66.5 59 58 58 80 Aryabhatta College Closed 76 74 62 75 82 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 83.5 75.5 65 65 81.5 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 65 Closed 45 46 46 Bharati College (W) Closed Closed Closed 58.75 68 76 Daulat Ram College (W) 95 Closed 84.75 Closed 70 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Closed 87 Closed Closed 45 60 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 84 73 71 45 40 74 Dyal Singh College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 87 73 65 50 50 67 Gargi College (W) 93 Closed 75 Closed Closed Closed Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed Closed Closed 63 63 77 Kalindi College (W) Closed 77.5 67 60 70 78 Kamala Nehru College (W) 91 Closed 70 66 63 76 Kirori Mal College Closed 92.5 88 Closed Closed 85.75 Lakshmibai College (W) 85 Closed Closed 45 50 75 Maitreyi College (W) 90.5 80.5 71.5 68 60 71 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 85.5 45 NA Closed Motilal Nehru College Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 Closed Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Closed Closed 67 64.5 45 77 P.G.D.A.V. College 88 Closed Closed Closed 46 78 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Closed 71.5 Closed 55 60 76 Ram Lal Anand College 89 76 67 61.5 60 79 Ramanujan College 88.5 79 71 50 Closed Closed Ramjas College 95.75 Closed 91 Closed 82 86 Satyawati College 88.5 Closed Closed 58 40 NA Satyawati College (Evening) 84.5 71.5 Closed 57 45 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 88.25 75.5 Closed Closed 51 78.25 Shivaji College 89 81 Closed 60 55 79 Shyam Lal College Closed 70 60 45 45 79 Shyam Lal College (Evening) Closed 69.5 Closed 40 45 70 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 78 Closed 63 77 77 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Closed 77.5 66 Closed 40 78.5 Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 84.5 72 Closed 53 53 74.5 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed 84.5 Closed Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 86.5 47.5 76.5 68 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 94.75 Closed Closed Closed Sri Venketeswara College 95.25 Closed Closed 83.75 83.5 85.25 Swami Shardhanand College 82 69 63.5 42 42 72 Vivekananda College (W) Closed 78 72 70 60 78 Zakir Husain Delhi College 88 82 72 Closed 45 79 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 86 Closed Closed 40 40 77.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.Com College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 66 Closed 55 55 79 Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College Closed 83.5 75 63 63 81.5 Aryabhatta College Closed 75.5 73.5 60 75 82 Bhagini Nivedita College (W) Closed 63 Closed 45 45 45 Bharati College (W) Closed Closed Closed 58.75 68 76 Daulat Ram College (W) 93 Closed 83 Closed 68 NA Delhi College of Arts and Commerce Closed 86.75 Closed Closed 45 55 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 82.5 71 68 42 38 72.5 Dyal Singh College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 Dyal Singh College (Evening) 84 70 60 48 46 50 Gargi College (W) 93 Closed 75 Closed Closed Closed Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 88.5 Closed Closed 61 61 78.5 Kalindi College (W) Closed 76 65 58 69 76 Kamala Nehru College (W) 90.5 Closed 69 65 62 75 Kirori Mal College Closed 93.5 89.25 Closed Closed 85.75 Lakshmibai College (W) 84.75 Closed Closed 40 45 74.75 Maitreyi College (W) 90.25 Closed 70.5 66 55 74 Mata Sundri College for Women (W) * Sikh Minority(SM) 85 45 NA Closed Motilal Nehru College Closed Closed Closed Closed 80 82 Motilal Nehru College (Evening) Closed Closed 66.5 63 45 77 P.G.D.A.V. College 88 Closed Closed Closed 45 78 P.G.D.A.V. College (Evening) Closed Closed Closed Closed 60 76 Ram Lal Anand College 88.5 74 Closed 60 58 78.5 Ramanujan College 88.5 79 71 50 Closed Closed Ramjas College 95.75 Closed 92 Closed 83 87 Satyawati College 88 Closed Closed 57 40 NA Satyawati College (Evening) 82 Closed 53 Closed 44 NA Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Closed Closed Closed Closed Closed 83.25 Shaheed Bhagat Singh College (Evening) 87 74 Closed Closed 50 77 Shivaji College 88 80.5 Closed 59 55 78 Shyam Lal College Closed 69 63 45 45 78 Shyam Lal College (Evening) Closed 68.75 62.75 40 45 70 Shyama Prasad Mukherji College For Women (W) Closed 77.75 Closed 62.75 76.75 76.75 Sri Aurobindo College (Day) Closed Closed 65 Closed 40 78.5 Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce * Sikh Minority(SM) Closed Closed 84.5 Closed Sri Aurobindo College (Evening) 83 70 Closed 50 50 73 Sri Guru Nanak Dev Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 86.5 45 76.5 65 Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College * Sikh Minority(SM) 94.75 Closed Closed Closed Sri Venketeswara College 95.25 Closed Closed 83.5 83.25 85.25 Swami Shardhanand College 80.5 67 63 42 42 70 Vivekananda College (W) Closed 78 71 68 58 78 Zakir Husain Delhi College 87.5 81.5 71 Closed 45 78 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 85.75 Closed Closed 33 40 77.25 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.