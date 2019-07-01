Toggle Menu
DU B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/du-b-a-voc-marketing-management-and-retail-business-cut-off-list-2019-how-to-check-delhi-university-1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th-6th-cut-off-list-5249721/

DU B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

du cutoff, du admissions, delhi university, du.ac.in,
DU B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
90
86
84
83
83
85.5
*Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
86
82
81
80
80
82
*Powered by aglasem.com

Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
89.5
84
81
79
79
84
*Powered by aglasem.com

Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
Closed
82.5
80
78
78
83
*Powered by aglasem.com

fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
89.5
80
78
75
77
82
*Powered by aglasem.com

Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
89.25
78
75
73
74.75
81
*Powered by aglasem.com

Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
89
76
73
70
73.75
80
*Powered by aglasem.com

Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
88.25
74.5
71.5
68
72
78
*Powered by aglasem.com

Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
Closed
73.5
68.5
64
71
78.25
*Powered by aglasem.com

Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
Closed
73
67
59
70
78.25
*Powered by aglasem.com

Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A.(Voc.)MARKETING MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL BUSINESS

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
College of Vocational Studies
Closed
Closed
Closed
65
71
78.25
*Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 DU B.Voc. Printing Technology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
2 DU B.Voc. Retail Management and IT Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details
3 DU B.Voc. Software Development Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details