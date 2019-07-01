DU B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies 91 86.5 84.5 83.5 83.5 86.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies 87 83 82 81 81 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies 90 85 82 80 80 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies Closed 83.5 81 79 79 84 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies Closed 82 79 76 77 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies Closed 80 76 74 77 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies 89.75 79.25 74 72 Closed 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies 89.5 79 73 69 Closed 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies Closed 77.5 Closed 65 Closed 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies 89 76.5 Closed 60 Closed 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A. (Voc.) HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark College of Vocational Studies Closed 78.5 Closed 67 Closed 79.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.