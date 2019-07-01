DU B.A (Hons) Urdu Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Urdu DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 71 68 60 58 55 65 Dyal Singh College 71 68 60 58 55 65 Satyawati College 60 55 50 45 45 Kirori Mal College 80 79 78 77 77 77 Zakir Husain Delhi College 71 69 50 50 55 67 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 63 61 50 50 50 57 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 80 78 76 72 60 75 Kirori Mal College 70 65 60 60 60 60 Satyawati College 60 58 56 45 45 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College 71 69 50 50 55 55 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 63 61 50 50 50 57 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 75 73 71 67 55 70 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59.75 Closed 59.75 59.75 Satyawati College 59 57 50 44 44 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 61 59 48 48 48 55 Zakir Husain Delhi College 69 67 45 45 45 45 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 68 65 65 63 50 61 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed Closed 59 Satyawati College 58 56 45 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College Closed 66.5 45 45 45 45 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) 61 59 45 45 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 65 62 60 59 45 58 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed Closed 59 Satyawati College 57.5 55.5 41 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College Closed 65 45 45 45 45 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed 45 45 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 64 61 58 57 45 54 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 Satyawati College 55 52 40 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College Closed 60 45 45 45 62 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed 57 45 45 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College 61 57 55 54 40 51 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 Satyawati College Closed 50 40 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College Closed 59 45 45 45 61 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed 45 45 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College Closed 55 50 50 40 51 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 Satyawati College Closed 49.5 40 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College Closed Closed 45 45 45 60 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed 40 40 45 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College NA 54 47 47 40 51 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 Satyawati College Closed 49 40 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College NA Closed 45 Closed 45 60 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed 55 33 33 40 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College Closed 53 45 45 40 51 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 Satyawati College Closed Closed 40 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College Closed Closed 45 Closed 45 60 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed 33 33 Closed 55 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dyal Singh College Closed 52.25 45 45 40 51 Kirori Mal College Closed Closed 59 Closed 58 60 Satyawati College Closed Closed 40 40 40 NA Zakir Husain Delhi College 68.5 Closed 40 Closed 40 59 Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) Closed Closed 33 33 Closed 55 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.