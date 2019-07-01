DU B.A (Hons) Urdu Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Toggle Menu
Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Urdu Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

B.A (Hons) Urdu DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
71
68
60
58
55
65
Dyal Singh College
71
68
60
58
55
65
Satyawati College
60
55
50
45
45
Kirori Mal College
80
79
78
77
77
77
Zakir Husain Delhi College
71
69
50
50
55
67
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
63
61
50
50
50
57
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
80
78
76
72
60
75
Kirori Mal College
70
65
60
60
60
60
Satyawati College
60
58
56
45
45
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
71
69
50
50
55
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
63
61
50
50
50
57
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
75
73
71
67
55
70
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59.75
Closed
59.75
59.75
Satyawati College
59
57
50
44
44
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
61
59
48
48
48
55
Zakir Husain Delhi College
69
67
45
45
45
45
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
68
65
65
63
50
61
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
Closed
59
Satyawati College
58
56
45
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Closed
66.5
45
45
45
45
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
61
59
45
45
45
55
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
65
62
60
59
45
58
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
Closed
59
Satyawati College
57.5
55.5
41
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Closed
65
45
45
45
45
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
55
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
64
61
58
57
45
54
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Satyawati College
55
52
40
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Closed
60
45
45
45
62
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
57
45
45
45
55
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
61
57
55
54
40
51
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Satyawati College
Closed
50
40
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Closed
59
45
45
45
61
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
55
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
Closed
55
50
50
40
51
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Satyawati College
Closed
49.5
40
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Closed
Closed
45
45
45
60
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
40
40
45
55
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
NA
54
47
47
40
51
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Satyawati College
Closed
49
40
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
NA
Closed
45
Closed
45
60
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
55
33
33
40
55
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
Closed
53
45
45
40
51
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Satyawati College
Closed
Closed
40
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
Closed
Closed
45
Closed
45
60
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
33
33
Closed
55
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Urdu

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dyal Singh College
Closed
52.25
45
45
40
51
Kirori Mal College
Closed
Closed
59
Closed
58
60
Satyawati College
Closed
Closed
40
40
40
NA
Zakir Husain Delhi College
68.5
Closed
40
Closed
40
59
Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening)
Closed
Closed
33
33
Closed
55
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

