DU B.A (Hons) Spanish Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Spanish Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.A (Hons) Spanish Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Spanish DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
88
85
83
83
85
85
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
88
83
83
83
80
83
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
84
80
75
70
70
80
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
83
75
73
65
65
76
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
74.75
Closed
Closed
64
75
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
74
72.75
60
63
74.75
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
73.5
72.5
58
60
74
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
73.25
72.25
Closed
58
73
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Spanish

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Department of Germanic and Romance Studies
Closed
Closed
71
Closed
53
70
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

