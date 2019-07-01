DU B.A (Hons) Sociology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Sociology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Indraprastha College for Women (W) 96 92 90 90 95.75 95.75 Miranda House (W) 96.75 93.5 90 94.5 90 90 Hindu College 97 95 93 93 92 95 Bharati College (W) 90 87 87 85 85 90 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 97 93.5 91.75 91.75 90 93 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 90 88 85 85 85 85 Kamala Nehru College (W) 93 88 87 87 85 87 Sri Venketeswara College 96.25 94.25 91 91 89 90 Maitreyi College (W) 94 90 88 88 86 90 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 89 85 86 85 79 89 Hindu College 96 93 92.5 93.5 92 94 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 95.5 92 90 94 94 94 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 90 88 85 85 85 85 Kamala Nehru College (W) 93 88 87.5 87.5 87 87 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) 96.25 93.5 92 93.5 90 93.5 Maitreyi College (W) 94 90 88 88 86 90 Miranda House (W) 96.25 93.5 90 94 90 90 Sri Venketeswara College 96 93 90 91 89 89 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 86 82 80 80 75 80 Hindu College 96 92 91.5 92.5 91 93 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 92.5 90 88 91 92 92 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 89 87 84 84 84 84 Kamala Nehru College (W) 92.5 87 86 86.5 Closed Closed Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed 91.5 92.5 89.75 92 Maitreyi College (W) 91 85 84 84 81 85 Miranda House (W) 95.5 91 89.75 92 88 Closed Sri Venketeswara College 94.5 92 89 90 88 88 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 85.5 80 77 75 70 70 Hindu College Closed Closed Closed 91.5 90 91.5 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 85 82 82 82 82 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed 88 84.5 Closed 92 92 Kamala Nehru College (W) 91.5 86.5 85 86 85 Closed Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed 90.25 91.25 89 90 Maitreyi College (W) Closed 83 81.5 83 80 83 Miranda House (W) 95 90.5 89.75 91 86 Closed Sri Venketeswara College 93.25 90.5 88 Closed 86.5 86.5 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 79 75 72 65 76 Hindu College Closed Closed Closed 90.5 88.5 90 Indraprastha College for Women (W) 92.25 87.5 84.25 90.5 91 91 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 82 80 80 80 80 Kamala Nehru College (W) 91 84.5 83 84 82 Closed Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed 91 88.5 89 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 91 88.5 89 Maitreyi College (W) 89.5 81 79 82 79 81 Miranda House (W) 94.75 Closed 89.5 90.75 85 Closed Sri Venketeswara College 92.5 89.5 87 87 85 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 75 73.5 70 60 75.5 Hindu College Closed Closed Closed 90 88 89 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed 87 83.5 89 91 91 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) 88 81 79 79 79 79 Kamala Nehru College (W) 90.75 81.5 80 81 76 Closed Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 90.5 Closed 88 Maitreyi College (W) 87.5 79 76 82 77 77.5 Miranda House (W) 94.75 Closed 89.25 90.5 83 Closed Sri Venketeswara College 92 88.5 Closed 85.5 84 84 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 84.5 74.5 Closed 69 60 74.5 Hindu College Closed 91 Closed 89.5 87.5 88 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed 86.75 83.25 88 89 89 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 80 78 78 78 78 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 77 Closed 73 84 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 90.25 Closed Closed Maitreyi College (W) Closed 78 75 Closed 74 77.5 Miranda House (W) Closed Closed 89 90.25 80 Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed 87.5 86.5 86.5 82 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 83 73 Closed 67 55 73 Hindu College Closed 90 Closed 88.5 86.5 87 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed Closed 82 86 89 89 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 79 77 77 77 77 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 75 Closed 70 82 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 89.75 Closed Closed Maitreyi College (W) Closed 76 73 81 72 76.5 Miranda House (W) 94.75 Closed 88.5 90 79.5 Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed 87 Closed Closed 81 82 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) Closed 73 Closed 64 55 73 Hindu College Closed 89 Closed 88.5 85.5 86 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed Closed 81 84 81 83.5 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 79 75 75 75 78 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 70 Closed 68 80 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 89 Closed 87.5 Maitreyi College (W) NA 73 72 80 70 75 Miranda House (W) NA Closed 88.5 90 79.5 Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed 86.5 Closed Closed 80.75 81.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 81 71 72.5 62 52 71 Hindu College Closed 88 90.5 Closed 84.5 86 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed Closed 80.75 83.75 80.75 83.5 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 79 73 73 73 78 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 68 Closed 66 78 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed 88.5 Closed 87.25 Maitreyi College (W) Closed 71 71.5 79 69 74 Miranda House (W) 94.75 Closed 88.25 89.75 79 Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed 86 Closed Closed 80 81.75 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Bharati College (W) 78 68 71 61 52 68 Hindu College Closed 88 90.5 Closed 84.5 86 Indraprastha College for Women (W) Closed 84.5 80 82 80.25 83.5 Janki Devi Memorial College (W) Closed 79 72 72 72 78 Kamala Nehru College (W) Closed Closed 66 Closed 64 76 Lady Irwin College (W) Closed Closed Closed 88 Closed 87 Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W) Closed Closed Closed 88 Closed 87 Maitreyi College (W) Closed 70 71 78.5 67 72 Miranda House (W) 94.75 Closed 88.25 89.75 79 Closed Sri Venketeswara College Closed 85.75 Closed Closed 79.75 81.75 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.