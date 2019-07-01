Toggle Menu
DU B.A (Hons) Sociology Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Sociology Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.A (Hons) Sociology Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Sociology DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
96
92
90
90
95.75
95.75
Miranda House (W)
96.75
93.5
90
94.5
90
90
Hindu College
97
95
93
93
92
95
Bharati College (W)
90
87
87
85
85
90
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
97
93.5
91.75
91.75
90
93
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
90
88
85
85
85
85
Kamala Nehru College (W)
93
88
87
87
85
87
Sri Venketeswara College
96.25
94.25
91
91
89
90
Maitreyi College (W)
94
90
88
88
86
90
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
89
85
86
85
79
89
Hindu College
96
93
92.5
93.5
92
94
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
95.5
92
90
94
94
94
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
90
88
85
85
85
85
Kamala Nehru College (W)
93
88
87.5
87.5
87
87
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
96.25
93.5
92
93.5
90
93.5
Maitreyi College (W)
94
90
88
88
86
90
Miranda House (W)
96.25
93.5
90
94
90
90
Sri Venketeswara College
96
93
90
91
89
89
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
86
82
80
80
75
80
Hindu College
96
92
91.5
92.5
91
93
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
92.5
90
88
91
92
92
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
89
87
84
84
84
84
Kamala Nehru College (W)
92.5
87
86
86.5
Closed
Closed
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
91.5
92.5
89.75
92
Maitreyi College (W)
91
85
84
84
81
85
Miranda House (W)
95.5
91
89.75
92
88
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
94.5
92
89
90
88
88
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
85.5
80
77
75
70
70
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
91.5
90
91.5
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
85
82
82
82
82
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
88
84.5
Closed
92
92
Kamala Nehru College (W)
91.5
86.5
85
86
85
Closed
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
90.25
91.25
89
90
Maitreyi College (W)
Closed
83
81.5
83
80
83
Miranda House (W)
95
90.5
89.75
91
86
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
93.25
90.5
88
Closed
86.5
86.5
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
79
75
72
65
76
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
90.5
88.5
90
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
92.25
87.5
84.25
90.5
91
91
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
82
80
80
80
80
Kamala Nehru College (W)
91
84.5
83
84
82
Closed
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
91
88.5
89
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
91
88.5
89
Maitreyi College (W)
89.5
81
79
82
79
81
Miranda House (W)
94.75
Closed
89.5
90.75
85
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
92.5
89.5
87
87
85
85
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
75
73.5
70
60
75.5
Hindu College
Closed
Closed
Closed
90
88
89
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
87
83.5
89
91
91
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
88
81
79
79
79
79
Kamala Nehru College (W)
90.75
81.5
80
81
76
Closed
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
90.5
Closed
88
Maitreyi College (W)
87.5
79
76
82
77
77.5
Miranda House (W)
94.75
Closed
89.25
90.5
83
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
92
88.5
Closed
85.5
84
84
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
84.5
74.5
Closed
69
60
74.5
Hindu College
Closed
91
Closed
89.5
87.5
88
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
86.75
83.25
88
89
89
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
80
78
78
78
78
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
Closed
77
Closed
73
84
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
90.25
Closed
Closed
Maitreyi College (W)
Closed
78
75
Closed
74
77.5
Miranda House (W)
Closed
Closed
89
90.25
80
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
87.5
86.5
86.5
82
83
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
83
73
Closed
67
55
73
Hindu College
Closed
90
Closed
88.5
86.5
87
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
82
86
89
89
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
79
77
77
77
77
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
Closed
75
Closed
70
82
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
89.75
Closed
Closed
Maitreyi College (W)
Closed
76
73
81
72
76.5
Miranda House (W)
94.75
Closed
88.5
90
79.5
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
87
Closed
Closed
81
82
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
Closed
73
Closed
64
55
73
Hindu College
Closed
89
Closed
88.5
85.5
86
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
81
84
81
83.5
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
79
75
75
75
78
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
Closed
70
Closed
68
80
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
89
Closed
87.5
Maitreyi College (W)
NA
73
72
80
70
75
Miranda House (W)
NA
Closed
88.5
90
79.5
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
86.5
Closed
Closed
80.75
81.75
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
81
71
72.5
62
52
71
Hindu College
Closed
88
90.5
Closed
84.5
86
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
80.75
83.75
80.75
83.5
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
79
73
73
73
78
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
Closed
68
Closed
66
78
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
88.5
Closed
87.25
Maitreyi College (W)
Closed
71
71.5
79
69
74
Miranda House (W)
94.75
Closed
88.25
89.75
79
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
86
Closed
Closed
80
81.75
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Sociology

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Bharati College (W)
78
68
71
61
52
68
Hindu College
Closed
88
90.5
Closed
84.5
86
Indraprastha College for Women (W)
Closed
84.5
80
82
80.25
83.5
Janki Devi Memorial College (W)
Closed
79
72
72
72
78
Kamala Nehru College (W)
Closed
Closed
66
Closed
64
76
Lady Irwin College (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
87
Lady Shri Ram College for Women (W)
Closed
Closed
Closed
88
Closed
87
Maitreyi College (W)
Closed
70
71
78.5
67
72
Miranda House (W)
94.75
Closed
88.25
89.75
79
Closed
Sri Venketeswara College
Closed
85.75
Closed
Closed
79.75
81.75
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

