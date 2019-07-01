Toggle Menu
DU B.A (Hons) Social Work Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

Delhi University (DU) B.A (Hons) Social Work Cut Off List 2019: Admissions procedure to be completed in four days. Keep documents and the photocopies ready.

DU B.A (Hons) Social Work Cut Off 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

B.A (Hons) Social Work DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.
For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.
If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.
The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.
Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
86.5
80
77
70
60
76.5
First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
85
80
80
80
80
83
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
86
80
77
70
60
70
Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
77
72
72
72
72
75
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
83
76
74
65
55
62
Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
73
68
68
68
68
71
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
79
71
70
62
50
55
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
69
64
64
64
64
67
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
78
70
69.75
60
45
50
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
62
62
62
62
65
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
41
68
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
60
60
60
60
63
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
41
68
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
Closed
59
59
59
62
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
69
Closed
Closed
41
68
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
Closed
58
58
58
61
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
68
Closed
Closed
40
68
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
68
59
57
56
59
60
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
68
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work

College Name
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W)
Closed
58
56
55
58
59
Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
40
68
The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.
On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

