DU B.A (Hons) Social Work Cut Off List 2019: Documents, college fees, registration slip and other details

B.A (Hons) Social Work DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in Delhi University’s undergraduate courses are done on the basis of marks scored in class 12 or equivalent examination.

For some courses, the varsity conducts the entrance examination. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands.

If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs.

For admission to the popular programmes in top ranking colleges, over 90 per cent is required.

The cut-off for BA (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects remain above 95 per cent in most Delhi University colleges.

Similarly, in the science stream, the students need at least 97 per cent above to make it to the top colleges of the Delhi University.

First Cut Off List 2019 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 86.5 80 77 70 60 76.5 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 85 80 80 80 80 83 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 86 80 77 70 60 70 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 77 72 72 72 72 75 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 83 76 74 65 55 62 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 73 68 68 68 68 71 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 79 71 70 62 50 55 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 69 64 64 64 64 67 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College 78 70 69.75 60 45 50 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 62 62 62 62 65 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed Closed Closed Closed 41 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 60 60 60 60 63 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed Closed Closed 59 41 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed Closed 59 59 59 62 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 69 Closed Closed 41 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed Closed 58 58 58 61 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed 68 Closed Closed 40 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) 68 59 57 56 59 60 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 68 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for B.A (Hons) Social Work College Name General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark Aditi Mahavidyalaya (W) Closed 58 56 55 58 59 Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College Closed Closed Closed Closed 40 68 *Powered by aglasem.com

The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in DU colleges.

On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.